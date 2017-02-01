LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Govt to frame new rules on medical devices to draw investments

By PTI Feb 01 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Government Finance
Government today said it will amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules to ensure availability of medicines at reasonable prices and also formulate new norms for the medical devices sector to bring in investments.

"We propose to amend the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules to ensure availability of drugs at reasonable prices to ensure use of generic medicines.

"New rules regarding medical devices will be formulated. These rules will be internationally harmonised and attract investments into this sector. This will reduce the cost of such devices," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, with the Indian generics accounting for 20 per cent of global exports in terms of volume.

Medical devices include any instrument, apparatus, appliance, implant, material or other article, whether used alone or in combination, including the software intended by its manufacturer to be used specially for human beings or animals for one or more of the specific purposes.

India has achieved an eminent global position in the pharmaceutical sector. However, the same has not been replicated in the medical devices industry.

Currently, 100 per cent FDI is allowed under the automatic route in the medical devices sector to encourage manufacturing of equipment.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Recast, innovate
    Rolling out UBI is the Economic Survey’s big idea, but it needs financial backing

    A recast of the Indian economy with innovative solutions is what chief economic advisor (CEA), Arvind Subramanian, has prescribed in the economic surv

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Time to give back

In the byzantine dark alleyways of India’s secretive public finances ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Go on, spread some happiness around

You are cool, calm and collected when you comprehend your ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter