Fresh service tax issue threatens GST deadline

In what could impact government’s plans to implement the goods and services tax (GST) from April 1 next year, fresh issues have crept up, which need to be resolved by the Centre and the states.After some states red-flagged Centre’s exclusive control over existing service-tax dealers with an annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore, they now want clarity over its role in cases where luxury tax, entertainment tax and certain VAT on items like software and works contract will be merged with service tax.As the states control hotels, movie theatres and restaurants, levying taxes on them, which would now be merged with service tax in the new indirect tax regime, they don’t want to easily cede control over them.As per an earlier understanding between the Centre and the states in the GST Council meeting, it was in-principal decided that states will assess small businesses with annual earning limit of Rs 1.5 crore for goods while service tax matters will be dealt by the Centre. All the new service tax assesses were to come under the dual control formula, which mandated a joint assessment by the Centre and the state.“That was the initial understanding, but one or two members felt that beyond Rs 1.5 crore, service tax should be dealt with dual control basis even for the existing dealers,” Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu told Financial Chronicle, talking about deliberations in the second GST Council meeting held on September 30.“Certain other issues were raised with regard to definition of service tax, wherein various kinds of levies like luxury tax and entertainment tax will be merged with service tax, but are being dealt with states. The issue is how to deal with them,” Captain Abhimanyu added.Bipin Sara, tax partner at EY India, said that states were correct in their own right, because they have had control over the entities where luxury tax and entertainment tax were levied.“Even certain cases like software, IPR and works contract -- where VAT is being levied by the states -- would become service tax. All those issues would come up but a line needs to be drawn keeping in mind the assessees’ interest. For service tax assessees, dealing with two sets of organisations is always going to be difficult,” he said.The next meeting of the all-powerful GST Council -- a joint forum of the Centre and the states -- is scheduled for October 18-20.The apex body is expected to take up the service tax related issue, apart from the most crucial tax structure and slabs under the new structure.It may also consider the industry demand of single centralised registration for inter-state service tax providers.The GST seeks to turn India into a common market by subsuming most indirect taxes into one. The tax reform, billed as the biggest in India’s history, is aimed at increasing compliance, broaden the tax base and reduce distortions caused by varying tax regime in states. It will also remove cascading of taxes, making manufactured goods cheaper for consumers.