FMCG finds new rates beneficial for the sector

Though the government has not specified on which categories will have what GST rates, the FMCG sector finds that the rates will be in line with the current levels and the industry and the consumers will not get adversely impacted.“The GST rate announcement today is a good move and reflects the government’s intent of rolling out GST next fiscal,” said Lalit Malik, CFO, Dabur India. “However, we are awaiting more clarity on specific categories, which is expected to be announced within the next fortnight,” he added.“As such the rates appear to be revenue neutral and I don’t think it will adversely impact the sector,” said N H Bhansali, CEO, finance at Emami.The top rate of 28 per cent is meant for luxury goods and FMCG is likely to come under either 12 or 18 per cent slab. If that is the case it will be in line with the current rates, he said.While the current VAT and excise duty defers from category to category, overall the rates fall close to these slabs.“There could be difference of half a per cent or one per cent here and there, but overall it will be slightly lower for some categories and revenue neutral for others,” he added.The industry also found that the worries around GST increasing inflation will also be eased out as the end prices will remain around the same levels.Higher rates for the FMCG had a considerable potential to increase inflation and affect the consumption.