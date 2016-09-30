Differences between Centre and states on GST persist

The Centre and states on Friday disagreed on control over service tax filers under the goods and services tax (GST) regime but agreed on area-based exemptions under the new indirect tax regime. They also finalised five set of rules, which will be notified once the GST laws are enacted by the Centre and individual states.



The government has set November 22 as cut-off date for resolving all the issues related to implementation of GST, possibly from April 1, 2017. The GST Council, which had its second meeting here on Friday, agreed on the treatment of exemption from GST.



Speaking to reporters after the GST Council meeting, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that there will be levy of taxes on all units given exemption in these areas but it will be reimbursed later thus grandfathering the incentives available to them.



At present, the Centre gives exemption to 11 states mostly in north-eastern and hilly regions from excise duty to promote industry there.



"It is possible that some of the exemptions may get phased out. But for the exemptions which may remain how will these exemptions fit into the GST system. So, the Council took up for discussion the management of these exemptions. And it was agreed that there would be a levy of tax under the GST system on all exempted entities," Jaitley said.



Meanwhile, indicating friction between the Centre and states, there were divisions over approving the minutes of the first meeting of the Council, held last week with at least two major states disagreeing with what was documented with regards to assessing 11 lakh service tax filers in the new dispensation.



"Obviously the first item has to be approval of minutes of the last meeting. With regard to one item recorded in the minutes with regard to the service tax assessments in the new dispensation, there was a long discussion on the interpretation on the decision taken in the last meeting and that discussion consumed a lot of time today. That discussion was inconclusive and therefore it will continue in the next meeting on 18th (October)," Jaitley said.



The second meeting of the GST Council finalised rules for registration, payments, returns, refunds and invoices under the new regime. With this as many as six issues have been settled by the Council in two meetings in a span of one week.



The discussion on service tax assessment and the formula for calculating compensation to be paid to states in case of revenue loss as a result of implementation of the GST regime would be taken up at the next meeting on October 18-20. In the next meeting, which has been pushed by a day, the GST Council will take up the big-ticket item of standard GST rate and slabs.



