Black money SIT intrigued by $48b undeclared wealth

Imbued with a sense of purpose and buoyed by the recent whopper which came in through the income declaration scheme, the Supreme Court-appointed special investigative team (SIT) is looking at specific cases of diversion of black money overseas.



The black cash stash amnesty scheme last year was a failure since it didn’t pay in spades. However, among the many intriguing cases of evasion unearthed by the Department of Income Tax, which has caught the eye of the SIT, is a case probed by the investigation wing in Mumbai where the assessee is an individual belonging to one of the most reputed business families running many businesses.



It has been found that a close associate of the main assessee maintained his accounts in a gmail account. The close associate was interrogated by the department about the account and it was found that the e-mails related to the undisclosed foreign accounts of the assessee were deleted.



The associate was persuaded to send an email to the foreign banker to resend the mails and the department got a copy these emails. On careful analysis of these emails, it was found that the emails contained complete details of the assessee’s undisclosed foreign bank accounts and other investments.



The total investment exceeded a staggering $48 billion. Now, even if there is a typo in this government document accessed by Financial Chronicle with a decimal missing, it still is a very large sum of money for it works out to $4.8 billion. Of course, at $48 billion, it is truly bulge bracket and obscene.



Human ingenuity



Many ingenious cases of concealment of income have been unearthed by taxmen in the recent past. In another case, a search was conducted by the Bangalore Directorate in two listed real estate companies, which revealed illegal stashes. The department had evidences for collection of on-money by these listed companies. Cash generated through these mode was used to make unaccounted cash payments towards land purchases and project approvals.



The major challenge in this exercise was the huge data running more than 4 tetra bytes, which were cloned and imaged during the course of a search. A business specific process was adapted in this case, where emails, excel sheets running into more than 4 lakh spread across key business processes like marketing, HR and accounts. From the first spilt, all the relevant excel sheets and mail extracts with key personnel handling cash was found.



An analysis of these excels sheets and mail extracts revealed evidences for collection of on-money from various customers. The same was confronted to the assessee and the assessee admitted to undisclosed income of Rs 380 crore. The estimated concealment in the case amounted to Rs 780 crore.



Search and survey: Similarly, a search action was carried out by the Ahmedabad directorate on a Gujarat-based beneficiary of accommodation entries. The said group was aware that evidence relating to bogus entries taken by them already stood seized by the department in an earlier search and they were taking necessary precautions.



In this background and to preserve the element of surprise, the search action involving simultaneous search /survey at 40 premises was launched without any public requisition of officers and staff from the field formation at Ahmedabad. During the search cyber forensic tools were used to meticulously acquire evidence. In this action, one physically damaged hard disk could not be operated during the search and thus the original of the same was seized. Multiple attempts to read the said hard disk by cyber forensic experts failed. Still the matter was not given up and by using the services of Deloitte Computer Forensics Lab, finally the said disk could be read. The forensic analysis revealed that the disk had been formatted more than 10 times in the past and one of its physical components stood damaged. With the help of these experts the data from the disk was recovered from the disk.



This disk contained detailed particulars of on-money charged by the builder group for the period 2010-11 to 2013-14. The date-wise, transaction-wise, premise-wise details of unaccounted on-money noted in the seized data in the form of excel sheets stood at Rs. 1,038.74 crore. Apart from this, other physical evidence of charging of on-money to the extent of Rs 330 crore was also seized in the form of a diary. The noting in the said dairy also corroborated payment of cash. In this way evidence of total ― on money receipts of Rs. 1,368.74 crore was seized.



Bullion dealer: In another fabled case, a search action on PQL (name cha­nged), a bullion dealer, was conducted by the Ahmedabad directorate (Rajkot unit) in May 2013. A noteworthy outcome of the post search enquiry was the detection of the offshore trading and holding of foreign bank accounts of the assessee. During the search, cloning and imaging of the hard disc was done using forensic tools. All partitions of the hard disk were scanned for recovering deleted data. Forensic analysis recovered following three important deleted files:



* HTML documents containing details of trading on metal web platform of Standard Bank, London. It was an e-mail attachment having prima facie financial transactions (peak value) worth $ 1, 02, 43,185.62 (Rs.55, 09, 57,395/ as on May 3, 2013).



* One scanned image of a handwritten and signed direction of PQL for transferring $100,000 (Rs 55,03,968) from account with National Bank of RAS Al Khaimah, Dubai, to another account with Standard Bank. Thus, this document detected presence of two foreign bank accounts of PQL.



* A copy of margin money call statement having prima facie transactions worth $28,00,589.57 (over Rs 15 crore, Rs. 15,36, 28,861 to be precise as on May 17, 2013). This statement was also in the form of an e-mail attachment.



Forensic analysis established that above files were deleted just before the search and were re-checked by PQL after deletion to be doubly sure. Above documents established that the PQL had accounts in foreign banks and was also trading online on the metals web platform of Standard Bank.



Assessee had neither disclosed the overseas income nor the existence of foreign bank accounts in his returns of income. In his statements, assessee expressed his ignorance about these facts.



With a view to gathering complete information about his oversees transactions, references under DTAA were made to the UK, the UAE and Singapore tax authorities on August 12, 2014 through FTTR division of the board. Singapore authorities promptly provided all requisite information on March 20, 2014 including a copy of account with Standard Bank, London, and oversee trading account from FY 2007-08 onwards. Even the UAE authorities provided copy of account of PQL with National Bank of RAS, Al Khaimah, and Dubai on June 15, 2014. KYC details from banks firmly established the ownership of PQL.



These papers also give incontrovertible proof of huge unaccounted foreign income from assessment year 2008-09 onwards. The department has filed prosecution against PQL. His na­me also has been revealed to SC and SIT. SC has asked SIT to probe the matter further.



