Is April 2017 deadline for GST a reality?

With the resolution on the amendment required in the Constitution for introduction of GST, the stage for swift implementation of the biggest indirect tax reform in India has been set.



The pace at which the steps to move towards goods and services tax (GST) regime has been achieved shows the resolve of the government to introduce GST from April 2017. A quick recap of the recent events (viz ratification by the states and Union cabinet approval for setting up GST council) provides a snap shot of the rapid progress being made in GST landscape. The GST council, which as per the GST Constitutional amendment bill was to be set up within 60 days, was formed within two days of the issuance of notification for brining into effect the clauses of the bill.



With the setting up of the GST council, the recommendations of the council on crucial aspects such as rate of tax, exemptions etc. are being closely watched by the industry and consumers alike.



The GST council is already through with its initial deliberations during its first round of meetings held on September 22 and September 23. While it was reported that there was no consensus on the rate of tax in the first meeting, clarity on threshold limit under GST was provided (i.e., proposed to be Rs 20 lakh with Rs 10 lakh for North-eastern states).



The next round of meetings is scheduled for September 30. The government has indicated that in the coming meeting, the GST council is likely to approve the draft rules (on registration, invoicing, payment, refunds and returns under GST). The government is resolving to set up as many meetings of the council and sort out the issues as quickly as possible.



A crucial aspect that the GST council would be deliberating in its upcoming meetings is regarding the likely rate of tax under GST. The GST council is expected to consider the recommendations made by the chief economic advisor-led committee for finalising the rate of tax. The committee, in a study conducted late last year, had recommended for a multi-tier rate structure based on the revenue neutral rate of around ~15 per cent with the standard rate being ~17 per cent – 18 per cent.



The GST council would also provide clarity on exemption that would be allowed under the GST regime, treatment of current area base and other exemptions/ concessions under VAT and excise law and recommend changes to the model GST laws released in July.



The government is currently in a fast track mode and is determined to introduce GST from April 1, 2017. Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been reported to have said that the government is ahead of its schedule to implement GST from April 1 next year.



Given the limited time available from now until April 2017, the businesses would need to take quick steps to ensure smooth transition to GST regime and ensure business continuity. The ubiquitous question of ‘when would GST be implemented’ now seems to be moving towards ‘Am I ready for GST.’



(The writer is partner, indirect tax, PwC. SahilSood, associate director, indirect tax, PwC also contributed to this article)



