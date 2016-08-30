Change rules to reflect 7th CPC report: govt to depts

All central government departments have been asked to change service and recruitment rules to reflect recommendations of the seventh central pay commission.



They have been asked not to make reference to the department of personnel and training (DoPT) and the union public service commission and modify the service rules on their own.



The Centre has accepted most of the recommendations of the 7th Pay commission, to be implemented from January 1, 2016.



“Consequential amendment in the existing service rules and recruitment rules shall be made by the ministries or departments by substituting the existing pay band and grade pay by the new pay structure i.e. 'level in the pay matrix' straightaway without making a reference to the department of personnel and training and Union Public Service Commission," the DoPT said in an order.



In this regard, a confirmation meeting is scheduled to be taken by the DoPT "to take stock of the latest position of amendment in service rules/recruitment rules".



The meeting will be taken with representatives of all the ministries in first week of October, it said.



All central government departments have already been asked to set up committees to look into various pay related anomalies arising out of the implementation of the Pay Commission's recommendations.



There will be two levels of Anomaly Committees — national and departmental — consisting of representatives of the official side and the staff



side of the national council and the departmental council, respectively.



