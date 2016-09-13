Cauvery row: PM pained over violence in Karnataka, TN

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed pain over the developments in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water dispute and appealed for peace while underlining that violence



cannot provide solution to any problem.



He asserted that the dispute can only be solved within the legal ambit and “breaking the law is not a viable alternative”.



“Situation that has emerged in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu, as a fallout of issue of distribution of waters of Cauvery river, is distressful. I am personally pained at the developments,” he said in a statement.



“Violence cannot provide a solution to any problem. In a democracy, solutions are found through restraint and mutual dialogue,” he said.



The prime minister appealed to the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to display sensitivity.



“I appeal to the people of the two States, to display sensitivity, and also keep in mind their civic responsibilities," he said.



The prime minister reposed faith in the people that they will keep "national interest" and "nation building above all else and give priority to restraint, harmony, and finding a solution, eschewing violence, destruction and arson."



One person was killed and another injured in police firing in Karnataka on Monday as the Cauvery water sharing row with Tamil Nadu turned violent, escalating tensions between the two states.



As Bangalore witnessed widespread violence bringing it on the edge, night curfew was imposed in 16 police station limits late last night.



Modi said the violence and arson seen in the last two days is "only causing loss to the poor, and to our nation's property.



“Whenever the country has faced adverse circumstances, the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, just like people across the country have always handled the situation with sensitivity,” he noted.



The Supreme Court, modifying its September 5 order, had on Monday asked Karnataka to release a reduced amount of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu till September 20.



In its September five order, the apex court had directed release of 15,000 cusecs for 10 days to ameliorate the plight of farmers of the neighbouring state, which had triggered strong protests from farmers and pro-Kannada outfits with Karnataka observing a bandh against it on September nine.



The violence in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court's direction on release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu is quite disturbing, M Venkaiah Naidu, minister of information and broadcasting said.



He said such violence can't be justified on any ground and particularly, after the direction of the Supreme Court. Such violence and destruction of property negates the rule of law and ultimately impacts the life of common man, he said.



Noting that water is no doubt a sensitive and emotive issue and particularly, in times of scarcity, Naidu said it is in the fitness of things that such issues are resolved through discussions among the parties concerned.



“The Cauvery water issue is sub-judice and the Supreme Court has given a direction after listening to both the States. If still there are any issues, leadership of both the States could discuss the same and come out with a way forward,” Naidu said.



He said a large number of people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu live in the other state and have been making significant contributions to the development of the state of their choice of living.



“They should not be made to feel insecure as it is the Constitutional right of every citizen to live in a place of choice in the country. Violence and counter-violence would only further complicate the matters and is not in the interest of any State. Both the state governments should take effective measures to check the violence immediately,” he said.



The minister 'fervently' appealed to the people of both the states to immediately stop indulging in violence and ensure peace and normalcy.



Naidu also urged the media to exercise restraint in reporting on the incidents happening in both the states.



