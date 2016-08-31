Smart Travel: Valencia

You might have missed the tomato madness in Bunol by a whisker this year, but neighbouring Valencia gives you the Catalan experience all round the year.



What to see:



Catedral: It was built over the mosque after the 1238 reconquest. Its low, wide, brick-vaulted triple nave is mostly Gothic, with neoclassical side chapels. Highlights are rich Italianate frescoes above the altarpiece, a pair of Goyas in the Capilla de San Francisco de Borja and in the flamboyant Gothic Capilla del Santo Cáliz, what’s claimed to be the Holy Grail from which Christ sipped during the Last Supper.



La Lonja: This splendid building, a Unesco World Heritage site, was originally Valencia’s silk and commodity exchange, built in the late 15th century when Valencia was booming. It's one of Spain's finest examples of a civil Gothic building. Two main structures flank a citrus-studded courtyard: the magnificent Sala de Contratación and the Consulado del Mar.



Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias: The aesthetically stunning City of Arts & Sciences occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s mostly the work of world-famous, locally born architect Santiago Calatrava. He's a controversial figure for many Valencians, who complain about the expense, and various design flaws that have necessitated major repairs here. Nevertheless, if your taxes weren't involved, it's awe-inspiring stuff, and pleasingly family-oriented.



Where to eat:



Bodega Casa Montaña: One of Valencia's most characterful spots, with venerable barrels and an other-era atmosphere, this place has been around since 1836. There’s a superb, changing selection of wines and a long list of tapas, including many seafood conserves. One can fall in love with the smoked eel here, but it’s all great. Eat in the bar or pass through it to the small rear restaurant.



Museo Nacional de Cerámica: Inside a striking palace, this ceramics museum celebrates an important Valencia-region industry. Downstairs (if you can take your eyes off a decadent hand-painted 1753 carriage) you can learn about the history of ceramics from baroque to modern, with great information.



Where to shop:



Mercado Central: Valencia’s vast Modernista covered market, constructed in 1928, is a swirl of smells, movement and colour. Spectacular seafood counters display cephalopods galore and numerous fish species, while the fruit and vegetables on display are produced locally.



