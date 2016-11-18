The peak season

If there is any place that is more mesmerising in real than even its photoshopped version, it is probably Interlaken. The teal coloured lakes, the snow clad white mountain peaks and the lush green scenery are as real as they have been shown in umpteen Bollywood films. Even more spectacular than the film directors’ cameras could ever capture.



Interlaken, located in the Central Switzerland, needs no introduction among Indians, thanks to the late Bollywood auteur Yash Chopra. While Chopra may have been the trailblazer in romancing his way through one of the most beautiful places in the world, a short trip to this town would explain why every Indian tourist tries to have a steady affair with the region.



The romance begins right at the train station, Interlaken Ost. In case one boarded the Glacier Express, it starts in the train itself. It takes about three minutes to step out of the station and unlike many other places in Switzerland, one does not get greeted by a strange quietness. The place is abuzz with tourists from all cross the globe. For Indians, the first attraction these days is the recently installed Yash Chopra’s statue in the heart of the town.



But that is not all. Between mountain hikes, boat rides, river rafting, paragliding and bungee jumping, Interlaken can keep you quite busy if you so desired. “I have been to Interlaken five-six times for one-day trips, for hiking, paragliding, Jungfrau and every time I know I have to come back for more,” said Farah Deeba, an Indian residing in Swiss.



According to Interlaken Tourism officials, the overnight hotel stay in the region from India has grown to 65,088 in 2015 from 52,125 in 2014. Most of these visitors are from Delhi and Maharashtra which account for 19 per cent and 27 per cent of overnight stays respectively.



“The numbers were down in the last couple of years compared with previous years. However, from 2015 onwards we are seeing them go up again. And even this year, we expect an increase in the overnight stays,” says Annie Neukomm, director markets, Interlaken Tourism.



The most exciting part of Interlaken is the hike up or ski down the nearby mountains. There are many alpine villages such as Grindelwald, Wengen and Meiringen, ideal for a day hike. The cow bells clinkling across the green meadows sound as melodious as Karen Carpenter’s music, without the symphony of course.



Some of the nearby peaks include Eiger, Monch and the most-famous Jungfrau. All of these peaks are also well connected with the public transport.



Interlaken plays a perfect host to lake lovers as well. The place is well set between lake Thun and Brienz and some of the best sceneries of the Switzerland are witnessed on a boat ride. One can board a boat from Interlaken West train station and enjoy the long ride cruising the sea.



Interlaken has endless possibilities even in winters. There are many tourists who come here in winters only for skiing and sledging.



