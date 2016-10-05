Taking Apple head on with Pixels?

With the launch of Pixel, Google is seen to revamp its mobile phone strategy and take Apple iPhone head on.



Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday unveiled the Pixel and larger Pixel XL, the first phones that were conceptualised, designed, engineered and tested in-house. The Pixel handsets feature a Siri-like virtual assistant, flashy camera features and are the first to boast Android’s new Nougat 7.1 operating system.



The debut signals Google’s push into the $400 billion smartphone hardware business and shows that the company is willing to risk alienating partners like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics that sell Android-based phones. More important is how Google is on the warpath with Apple, planting itself firmly in the hardware business and challenging iPhone at the high end of the $400 billion global smartphone market.



Company executives, echoing Apple's longstanding philosophy, said they were striving for tighter integration of hardware and software.



"The thinking is that if we can work on hardware and software together, we can innovate much better," Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh, citing a recent reorganisation that united once-disparate hardware teams.



Google has begun to take a much more integrated approach to things like supply chain management and design, added Mario Queiroz.



Google’s contribution to this rivalry so far has been mostly restricted to software, with the Nexus devices not attaining mainstream popularity. It cannot be ignored that Nexus failed to grab the eyeballs and was restricted to a niche device meant for the geeks and absolute fanboys.



After years of pushing the Nexus devices as a ‘pure Android experience’, Google has finally decided to take things in its own hands and enter the smartphone hardware game.



It is understood Google is now managing inventory, building relationships with carriers, sourcing components, making supply chain deals and managing distribution. Google is even making accessories, including cases and cables.



Getting into the hardware business is a big, risky financial and operational commitment. But Google needed its own handset to ensure distribution for its web services, and more complex offerings like virtual and augmented reality. So in the summer of 2015, chief executive officer Sundar Pichai approved the Pixel project; development began last fall. “The difference with this device is that we started from the beginning,” says Dave Burke, who runs Android engineering. By contrast, Google’s contributions to Nexus phones typically didn’t happen until they were 90 per cent done.



Unlike earlier Google phone efforts under the Nexus brand, the Pixel devices are designed and developed by Google.



While Google has contracted HTC to assemble the Pixel phones, Osterloh says the approach is no different than Apple’s partnership with iPhone builder Foxconn. Flip the Pixel over and you’ll see “Made by Google,” another tip of the hat to Apple, which has long made much of the fact that its phones are “Designed by Apple in California.” Osterloh says Google will never say the Pixel is co-engineered with anyone else. He proudly proclaims, “It’s ours.”



Taking another page from the Apple playbook, Google said it would work exclusively with a single carrier in the United States, Verizon Communications Inc, on the Pixel, emulating Apple's agreement to launch the original iPhone with AT&T Inc. That deal gave Apple unprecedented control over the look of the phone and how it worked.



The phone comes in two sizes, and its high-end camera is one of few distinguishing features, analysts said. The phones come in black, blue and silver and will be able to get up to a seven-hour charge in 15 minutes.



"Aside from the camera, the new Google Pixels are pretty undifferentiated compared to Samsung and iPhone seventh generation phones," industry analyst Patrick Moorhead said.



While the new phones are clearly aimed at competing with the iPhone - Google executives took several swipes at Apple in their on-stage remarks - analysts said Android rivals like Samsung Electronics could be the biggest victim if the Pixel takes off.



Google's strategy of licensing Android for free and profiting from embedded services such as search and maps made Android the dominant mobile operating system with some 89 per cent of the global market, according to IDC.



But Apple still rules the high end of the market, and Google has long been frustrated by the emergence of many variations of Android and the inconsistent experience that has produced. Pushing its own hardware will likely complicate its relationship with Android licensees, analysts said.



(With inputs from agencies)



