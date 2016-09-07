LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

LG seeks to revive mobile arm with new V20 phone

By Reuters Sep 07 2016 , Seoul

Tags: Gadgets
LG Electronics Inc unveiled a premium smartphone on Wednesday that the South Korean firm hopes will help revive its money-losing mobile business, a major revenue contributor and key customer for components suppliers in the LG group.

LG announced its V20 just hours before rival Apple Inc is due to launch its latest iPhone. The V20 also comes about five months after LG launched its flagship G5, which fell short of expectations due to production problems and competition from Samsung Electronics's Galaxy S7 phones.

The G5's disappointing performance pushed LG's mobile arm to its fifth consecutive quarterly operating loss in April-June. The division made up almost a quarter of LG's first-half revenue and buys parts from affiliates such as LG Display Co and LG Innotek Co.

“We hope the V20 will be a turning point,” LG mobile division chief Cho Juno said at a news conference.

LG's new phone will face tough competition from Apple and Samsung, though the latter's recall of the newly launched Galaxy Note 7 may work in LG's favour.

Cho said he was not sure whether the Note 7 recall would help the V20, but would not comment further on any competition including Samsung and Apple.

The V20 offers a 5.7 inch display, metal body, replaceable battery and beefed-up audio capabilities with new chipsets and through a partnership with audio equipment maker Bang & Olufsen A/S.

It also has improved photo and video capabilities through features such as dual rear cameras and reduced blurring on pictures and videos, LG said.

LG did not disclose pricing or sales targets. It said it would start selling the phone in South Korea at the end of September, followed at undisclosed times by markets such as the United States, Hong Kong and China.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Rajan prescient again?
    RBI governor's parting shot about the dangers of low interest rates is significant

    On his last day in office, Raghuram Rajan, outgoing governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had words of caution for all central bankers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

When tradition rules modern societies

A woman persecuted by her husband’s family, for possibly carrying ...

Zehra Naqvi

The four planes of human existence

Margaret Rumer Godden, known better as Rumer Godden, wrote in ...

Shona Adhikari

Galleries take on Sept lean season with affordable art

Every year, the sweltering heat tends to lead to a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter