iPhone 7 to arrive in India on Oct 7, starting at Rs 60k

Apple enthusiasts in India will be able to get their hands on the latest iPhone 7 from October 7 for Rs 60,000 onwards.



The Cupertino-based company launched two smartphones -- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – on Wednesday at an event in San Francisco.



While customers in countries like the US, Australia, the UK and China will be able to buy the handsets beginning September 16, Indians will have to wait for a few weeks.



The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants in silver, gold and rose gold colours. The new Jet Black colour variant will come only in 128GB and 256GB variants.



While the 32GB phone will be available for Rs 60,000, the pricing of the other models was not disclosed.



iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display with 3D touch, while iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with 3D touch. Both the smartphones are powered by a new quad-core Apple A10 Fusion processor, which it claims is 40 per cent faster than the previous generation.



The iOS 10-powered iPhone 7 sports a 12MP iSight camera and 4K video recording. The iPhone 7 Plus has dual 12MP rear cameras -- one wide-angle and a telephoto lens.



Both iPhones have a similar 7MP Facetime camera, which is bumped up from 5MP on the iPhone 6S. The handsets come with IP67 rating signifying the fact that it is water and dust resistant, a first for the Apple smartphone.



The models also have a new home button which is now touch sensitive and uses a new Taptic engine for better response.



Apple has also has done away with the 3.5mm audio jack that has been the industry standard since the Walkman. Apple defended the decision by citing one word "courage".



Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, calling it the "best, most advanced iPhone ever, packed with unique innovations that improve all the ways iPhone is used every day".



The company will also bundle Lightning Connector Earpods and Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter with the smartphones.



Apple also launched Apple Watch Series 2, the next generation of its popular smartwatch, with features including a water resistance 50 meter rating for swimming, and built-in GPS so users can now run without an iPhone.



In a tie-up with sports giant Nike, the company said the Apple Watch Nike+ will be available in India and other countries late October.



It will be available at a price range of Rs 32,900-34,900.



