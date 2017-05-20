Gizmo geek: Virtual Walk: Taclim VR Shoes

If there is one thing that can make us believe that we live in the age of sci-fi, it is virtual reality. The idea of putting on a headset that puts you right in the middle of the action, whether it is walking on a faraway planet, flying a plane, leading a charge against malevolent aliens or zipping down one of the world’s most famous racing tracks in a Ferrari, does seem if not downright magical at least a little bit futuristic.



But of course, VR gear doesn’t have to come in the form of headsets—game controllers like the Wii Remote, for example, do a great job of mimicking a tennis racket or a lightsabre. And if the folks at Cerevo get their sums right, by the end of the year we will have the Taclim VR shoes, which step away from the usual and let users experience virtual reality in a somewhat different way.



Created by the Japanese electronics company Cerevo, Taclim is a VR shoes-and-gloves set built with haptic feedback. The device can mimic walking on different surfaces, such as sand, grass, wood, a wet surface and so on, and also different kinds of impact (such as the difference between punching an alien in the stomach and kicking down a wooden door). A prototype was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January this year.



Like all VR gear of the times, Taclim isn’t exactly pretty to look at. The shoes can best be described as a somewhat clumsy sandal–clogs combination, with a sole-shaped platform, adjustable to fit different foot sizes, on which are mounted a pair of straps. The gloves are little more than controllers with a strap to hold them in place. There are eight tactile devices, three each in the shoes, and one per glove, which aid in the “feeling” of whatever the wearer walks on, or hits or kicks. In combination with a VR headset, it adds to the overall immersive experience—whereas so far one could only see oneself in a simulated environment, Taclim is set to recreate the physical sensation of being in it. (You’d be right to imagine that this won’t come cheap.)



The 1.5-inch tactile sensors have been specially customised in collaboration with Nidec Seimitsu Corporation, another Japanese company known for manufacturing precision motors and haptic components. There are likely to be two version of the Taclim, with either sub-GHz or BLE (Bluetooth low energy) data connection modules. The system is open source and runs on the Unity plug-in. The SDK, along with vibration patterns and data will be made available to developers wanting to integrate the Taclim experience in their games.



Reports from CES are mostly good, with a few rough edges that ought to be smoothened by the final release, expected later this year. While the prototype runs on Google VR, this is also set to change in the future. Meanwhile, you might want to save up—for this pair of shoes could set you back by up to $1,500 (almost Rs 1 lakh).



