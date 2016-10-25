Gadgets that change the world

Most often gadgets are an improved means to an unimproved end. Tech toys that distract us with their intricacy, befuddling our brains with fancy functionality, achieving and delivering nothing substantially over what their previous avatars did.



However, every now and then along come gadgets with life-altering abilities. Pioneering, pathbreaking gizmos that have cause paradigm shifts in our patterns of existence. Graham Bell's telephone, the IBM PC, Apple Lisa’s graphical user interface, Sony’s Walkman, Motorola’s DynaTAC cell phone, Apple's iPhone or even the now humble keyboard and mouse... to name just a few, have been such agents of change, not just for the computing world but Planet Earth in general. These gadget’s haven't just existed as patchy limited period contrivances and conveniences. Standing out and standing tall as iconic gadgets, they have all deeply impacted — for better or for worse — the very macrocosm of how we live and work. And thereby influenced our economic and social milieu as well to a large extent.



Even though such trendsetting gizmos are few and far between, it is not for lack of trying. Technological progress is usually always about improvement in some form or the other. Pushing the limits of existing systems, processes, software and hardware to deliver something better, new and improved. Or at least to attempt to. Hence, innovation is forever forcing gadgets to bigger, smaller, thinner, lighter, and of course faster — albeit not always simpler. A look at a few gadgets that moved the needle forward:



Mouse and Keyboard



Invented by Dr Douglas C. Engelbart, the mouse started out as the "X-Y Position Indicator for a Display System" in 1967. It was made of two wheels fitted into a square wooden shell and first used on a hulking mainframe computer. The first commercial model--a three-button Mechanical Mouse 4-101 from Computer Displays--came 5 years later. And that altered forever the course of man-machine interaction with a single roar. The humble QWERTY computer keyboard was patented by Christopher Latham Sholes way back in 1868. But the credit of bringing it to the mass market goes to the Remington Company for typewriters in 1877. And look are where it has brought us...



PC and Laptop



In the days when computers were associated with room sized contraptions, the first home computer was the Atari 800 back in 1978. This was followed by the BBC Micro in 1981. These devices were precursors to the real thing. The actual PC revolution, however, began in 1981 with the advent of the IBM Personal Computer.



As far as portable computers go, the first machine generally accepted as the first serious attempt at a fully-functional laptop was the Osborne 1. The 10 kg machine was priced at $1,795, it had a 5-inch screen, no hard disk, and two floppy drives and ran on a battery. That is if you ignore the 340K byte bubble memory portable computing device (called Grid Compass) that was used by NASA in the space shuttle program in the early ‘80s.



USB Pen Drive



A substantial chunk of today’s computing population has never seen — or heard — of a floppy disc. The reason for that is the rampant and overwhelming popularity of the USB pen drive. Born on Earth as the DisOnKey by IBM in circa 2000 that offered in its minuscule dimensions — what was regarded then as a capacious 8 megs — of storage space. Size, reliability, and pricing advantages soon made the USB pen drive the fast and easiest was of transporting large chunks of data between computers and backing up important files. Nay, and even running docs, movies, music, and applications right off them. Current pen drives can hold up to 64 gigs of data and their reliability has even managed to even dislodge the CD/DVD optical drive off many smaller portable computers. In the future you can expect even higher capacities, and even the ability to carry your entire system on themselves for plugging in anywhere.



Motorola DynaTAC



A prototype in 1973, Motorola DynaTAC 8000X became the first commercial portable cellular telephone on March 6, 1983. DynaTAC being an abbreviation of Dynamic Adaptive Total Area Coverage. A hefty 793 grammes and 10 inches tall, the phone had a talk time of 60 minutes with a recharge time of 10 hours, a limited LED display, and a 30-number memory. Price: $3,995! Then in 1989 came the Motorola MicroTAC. Styled as a clamshell, this was first truly small and pocketable mobile handset that offered user friendly form along with function. The true predecessor of the modern cell phone.



Digital Camera



The Casio QV-10 delighted shutter bugs across the world by becoming the first consumer digital compact camera in 1966. Offering a 1/5-inch, 460x280-pixel CCD, the QV-10 could store up to 96 images on 2MB of its semiconductor. The device offered a 1.8 inches LCD screen to preview your pictures — pictures that you need not necessarily print as you could view them on your PC your 486 or TV as well. Even though it dangled a tag of $995, this Casio was instrumental in forever re-inventing how we take photographs today.



GPS devices



Much has changed in the world of navigation since Hansel and Gretel used breadcrumbs to find their way home and Columbus eyeballed star twinkle to sail the Blue. The advent of autonomous geo-spatial navigation satellites coupled with in-dashboard and personal GPS devices is something Hueng Tsang or Marco Polo would have gladly killed for. While car sat nav (satellite navigation) systems vroomed out three decades ago, it was not until the year 2000 that Garmin began to replace curly foldout paper maps with their digital GPS systems in the commercial automotive space. While the likes of Garmin, Magellan, TomTom, Pioneer among a clutch of others marketed dedicated, standalone PNDs (portable navigation device), GPS technology is now firmly embedded itself into cellphones and wristwatches. Be it country roads or dark alleys, Mr Denver, they’ll all take you home!



(The author is a personal tech writer)



