LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Weekend

App of the Week: Show how you feel

By Ashish Bhatia Sep 16 2016

Tags: Gadgets

These keyboard alternatives give your smartphone certain extra endowments

Emotive android keyboards

The rise and rise of social media and internet messaging in recent times has led to the immense popularity of emoticons and GIF animations. These pictorial representations of feelings play a vital role in communications now. Expressive, entertaining and emphatic, such graphic enunciations often say more than a whole string of words—and much faster too.

So, it is only natural to incorporate them in the keyboards of mobile devices. Or even better, have a dedicated keyboard for them.

Android (and iOS, too, for that matter) has this commendable ability to add on third party keyboards. For those who are new to them, these keyboard alternatives give your smartphone certain extra endowments that are above and beyond the straightforward typing abilities of your standard keyboard.

From the productivity point of view, Swiftkey, Swype, Gboard and Word Flow rule the roost. However, here’s a peek at some of the best free keyboards for emoticons, GIFs and all such jazz.

Swiftmoji

This makes it easier and quicker to find emojis, as it keeps an eye on what you type and predicts what you may want. These suggestions are usually accurate. Else, you can always take your pick from the range.

Tenor GIF

This is the fastest way to find and insert GIF animations in your messages. Apart from showing you popular and trending GIFs, it allows you search for animations.

Kika Keyboard

If you have a slow phone, Kika is the way to go for emojis, stickers, GIFs and ASCII art.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC WEEKEND

FC SUPPLEMENTS

fat-fashion-show170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Robot, your next boss!
    Every sphere of human life seems touched by robotics

    Next time around, when you visit an ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank branch, do not be taken aback when a smart smiling ‘female’ robot welcomes you with a

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

<b>A Moveable Feast:</b> Building SAP practice in India

In the mid-1990’s, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) was beginning its ...

Zehra Naqvi

An absurd reality

Communication isn’t unique to humans. All life forms find ways ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Snakes are revered to be exploited

Last week, I visited a snake god temple at Gogaji ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter