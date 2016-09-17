App of the Week: Show how you feel

Emotive android keyboards



The rise and rise of social media and internet messaging in recent times has led to the immense popularity of emoticons and GIF animations. These pictorial representations of feelings play a vital role in communications now. Expressive, entertaining and emphatic, such graphic enunciations often say more than a whole string of words—and much faster too.



So, it is only natural to incorporate them in the keyboards of mobile devices. Or even better, have a dedicated keyboard for them.



Android (and iOS, too, for that matter) has this commendable ability to add on third party keyboards. For those who are new to them, these keyboard alternatives give your smartphone certain extra endowments that are above and beyond the straightforward typing abilities of your standard keyboard.



From the productivity point of view, Swiftkey, Swype, Gboard and Word Flow rule the roost. However, here’s a peek at some of the best free keyboards for emoticons, GIFs and all such jazz.



Swiftmoji



This makes it easier and quicker to find emojis, as it keeps an eye on what you type and predicts what you may want. These suggestions are usually accurate. Else, you can always take your pick from the range.



Tenor GIF



This is the fastest way to find and insert GIF animations in your messages. Apart from showing you popular and trending GIFs, it allows you search for animations.



Kika Keyboard



If you have a slow phone, Kika is the way to go for emojis, stickers, GIFs and ASCII art.



