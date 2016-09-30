App of the Week: Save your time, effort

Time savers



A trio of neat and useful ad-free apps for Android and iOS that help you cut through the clutter and save precious time.



Down To Lunch



Platform: Android, iOS



There’s only one thing more precious than our time and that’s who to spend it with. Want to fix lunch/ dinner/pub grub/mall crawls with a group of friends without too much fuss? This app helps you avoid reams of unnecessary chatter on WhatsApp and calls. Coded by two Stanford alumni, DTL simplifies meeting up when you have a wee window in your busy schedule. Of course, all parties need to have the app installed.



IF by IFTTT



“If this, then that” (IFTTT) is a free task automation tool. It allows you to use unique triggers and actions across 366 services without knowing or writing a line of code. IFTTT interconnects apps, tools, websites and internet-connected devices through pre-baked templates. For instance, you can automatically upload files to Dropbox, post your Instagram photos to Twitter, share FB statuses across other social media platforms, or message friends when you’re at a specific location, among countless other things.



Retrica



Fond of creative photography and love filters? Retrica saves you time and effort by letting you apply over 100 effects in real time before you click a picture. You can preview what the results will look like in the viewfinder. The easy-to-use app allows you to control the intensity of the effects, apply vignettes, create collages and share photos with friends and on social media.



