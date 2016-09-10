App of the Week: Of gauges and more

Android Array



Miss ‘undo’ or ‘ctrl-C/V’ while typing on your smartphone? Want to know what those sensors on your phone are up to? Or gauge how good a phone charger/USB cable is? Then grab these utilities from the Play Store pronto.



Inputting Plus



Your smartphone may be almost as smart as your desktop, but it still lacks a few essentials. Basic commands like ‘ctrl-C’, ‘ctrl-V’, ‘ctrl-F’ or ‘ctrl-Z’ are sorely missed. Inputting Plus gives them right back to you on your touchscreen. The app records whatever you type in various apps, allowing you to edit, revert or reclaim text without much fuss. The universal app can be accessed via a floating bubble or through a notification bar dropdown.



Sensor Sense



This one is for the geek-minded people. Your smartphone is crammed with sensors — right from motion and light to sound and pressure, among others. This app displays the current raw values from all the sensors in your device. So, along with the ambient light lux, battery level and temperature, you can see the device’s present latitudinal and longitudinal location, wi-fi and mobile signal strengths, and sound levels in the area, etc. Tapping on a readout reveals further details and information.



Ampere



If you want to check how one charger and/or cable stacks up against another, get Ampere to compare them. Ampere also measures the charging/discharging current of the battery. Be warned: The app may not work with older devices, especially ones from the pre-Lollipop Android era. It’s not meant to be mA accurate.



