LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Weekend

App of the Week: Of gauges and more

By Ashish Bhatia Sep 09 2016

Tags: Gadgets

Your smartphone may be almost as smart as your desktop, but it still lacks a few essentials

Android Array

Miss ‘undo’ or ‘ctrl-C/V’ while typing on your smartphone? Want to know what those sensors on your phone are up to? Or gauge how good a phone charger/USB cable is? Then grab these utilities from the Play Store pronto.

Inputting Plus

Your smartphone may be almost as smart as your desktop, but it still lacks a few essentials. Basic commands like ‘ctrl-C’, ‘ctrl-V’, ‘ctrl-F’ or ‘ctrl-Z’ are sorely missed. Inputting Plus gives them right back to you on your touchscreen. The app records whatever you type in various apps, allowing you to edit, revert or reclaim text without much fuss. The universal app can be accessed via a floating bubble or through a notification bar dropdown.

Sensor Sense

This one is for the geek-minded people. Your smartphone is crammed with sensors — right from motion and light to sound and pressure, among others. This app displays the current raw values from all the sensors in your device. So, along with the ambient light lux, battery level and temperature, you can see the device’s present latitudinal and longitudinal location, wi-fi and mobile signal strengths, and sound levels in the area, etc. Tapping on a readout reveals further details and information.

Ampere

If you want to check how one charger and/or cable stacks up against another, get Ampere to compare them. Ampere also measures the charging/discharging current of the battery. Be warned: The app may not work with older devices, especially ones from the pre-Lollipop Android era. It’s not meant to be mA accurate.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC WEEKEND

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Space abuse
    India needs cyber safety commissioners for children

    Gayathri, an 11-year old girl from a prominent school in Lutyens Delhi got on to internet with a face book account overstating her age.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Is China listening to Hong Kong?

In the summer of 1997, 150-plus years of British rule ...

Zehra Naqvi

Wounds & whispers

Being The Other: The Muslim in India has the great ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

To be in the present, let go of the past

Revisiting the past usually turns out disappointing. We normally retrace ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter