App of the Week: Customise lockscreen

By Ashish Bhatia Oct 28 2016

It can help save time and unnecessary screen taps by jumpstarting your navigation

Lockscreen apps for Android

One of the strongest features of Android is its customisability. If you don’t like the appearance (or functionality) of its screens, icons, themes, clock, alarms, widgets, SMS apps etc, you’re free to swap it with a more suitable alternative from the Google Play Store. The same goes for the oft-neglected lockscreen. This de facto starting point for every smartphone can serve as a useful placeholder for topical and immediate information. It can also help save time and unnecessary screen taps by jumpstarting your navigation, letting you dive straight into a communication or information update. Here’s a look at the various kinds of nifty lockscreen apps out there.

Next Lock Screen

This minimalistic yet full-featured lockscreen from Microsoft is well designed. Along with notifications, weather and agenda information on the locks-creen, it gives you the option to add custom widgets and music controls upfront.

Start

A gesture-based app, Start lets you access up to seven apps or functions (WiFi, camera, torch etc.) directly from the lockscreen without unlocking the phone. All you need to do is swipe. No onscreen notifications here, but you get to see weather updates.

Alarm Anti Theft Screen Lock

As the name suggests, AATSL is a security lockscreen. It sounds a loud alarm if anyone tries to get past your lockscreen.

LokLok

Want to have fun on the lockscreen? Get LokLok. It allows you to draw freehand on your lockscreen and beam the scribble to a friend’s lockscreen. Of course, your friend must also have LokLok installed.

