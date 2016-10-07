LoginRegister
App of the Week: Calendar-cum task planner

By Ashish Bhatia Oct 07 2016

Tags: Gadgets

Apart from serving as a multipurpose calendar, it also helps you manage your tasks and notes

Informant

http://pocketinformant.com/

Price: Free

Platform: Android, iOS

At first glance, Informant appears to be just another regular-looking calendar app. However, once you get down to using it, you realise that it is actually a personal information manager. Apart from serving as a multipurpose calendar, it also helps you manage your tasks and notes. You can even access your contacts from here to share events, tasks or attachments.

What’s more, Informant understands natural language entries. Simply type “Meeting with Raju at 3 pm next Monday” and Informant creates the event accordingly. Further, you can even attach a note detailing what you need to discuss at the meeting to the calendar entry.

Natural language processing works nicely with task creation and scheduling as well. A built-in, location-aware TravelAssist helps manage travel ETAs and event time zones during travel. You can display tasks and checklists along with your schedule. Weather info, too, is integrated into calendar view.

Too much happening on the screen? Multiple view modes let you display as much or as little information as you want onscreen.

Feature- and function-rich though the app may be, it lacks visual elegance. Neat and tidy, yes. But pretty, it ain’t. Also, the basic (free) version doesn’t give you access to contacts. And tasks are limited to 15 at a time. For the whole shebang, you need to pay 685 bucks. So, before shelling out any shekels, it’s best to first check out the gratis avatar and see if it works for you.

