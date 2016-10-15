LoginRegister
App of the Week: Add zing to your GIFs

By Ashish Bhatia Oct 14 2016

Tags: Gadgets

An animated GIF carries a number of sequential images in a single file and can be looped endlessly

Giphy Cam

http://giphy.com

Platform: Android, iOS

GIF is an acronym for graphics interchange format. Ideally, that is pronounced as “ghif”— as in gift, sans the “t” — though most insist on mouthing “jiff”. A GIF is a bitmap image format, compressed to reduce transfer time.

An animated GIF carries a number of sequential images in a single file and can be looped endlessly.

Giphy Cam is a lovely fun app that lets you create your own GIFs by merging live action with canned effects. And you can do so in a jiffy using the front (selfie) or rear camera on your smartphone. All you need to do is hit and hold the red button in the app for recording a GIF. For a five-frame burst, you only need to tap it.

The iOS version allows you to import existing images, videos, and live photos. Options in GC let you add nutty filters, overlays, stickers and special rad effects.

Among other crazy things, you’ll find loony face-tracked add-on effects along with the ability to add a word or two of text as well as zany photo frames.

You can share your wacky creations over the social media or messaging tool of your choice — be it WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and the like. Apps like Facebook even allow you to add animated GIF profile pictures.

While the app is free and not sullied by ads, some of you may frown over the inability to control or edit the animations. Also, the size of the generated file can at times be far from tiny.

