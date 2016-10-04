LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Apple launches Apple Pay payment service in Russia

By Reuters Oct 04 2016 , Moscow

Tags: Gadgets
Apple Inc launched its Apple Pay software in Russia on Tuesday as the US technology firm extends the global reach of its payment service.

Russia is the 10th country where Apple Pay has been made available, following the United States, Britain, Canada and others.

The service was first launched in 2014 and will initially operate in Russia with partners Sberbank and Mastercard.

To use Apple Pay, consumers tap their iPhone over payment terminals to buy coffee, train tickets and other services. It can be also used at vending machines that accept contactless payments.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Reap benefits
    A proper warehousing system will increase genuine investor volumes

    In 2002, when commodity exchanges were allowed to start electronic platform-based trading in agro commodities, the basic assumption was that a system

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Pakistan's infamous Fauj Inc.

In the pell-mell of India-Pakistan diplo-polity, lies, half truths and ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Be responsible for your actions

The dictionary defines responsibility as a “state of being responsible: ...

Shona Adhikari

Of stolen art and the art of tracing them

The best bit of art news this week is the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter