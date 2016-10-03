LoginRegister
You are here » Home » None of My Business

Zooming Zurich in

By Parul Chhaparia Oct 02 2016 , Zurich

Tags: Films

Only two Indian films made it to the just concluded Zurich Film Festival

It is not often that one finds a full-house show for an Indian film in Zurich, especially if the screen is reserved only for the world’s finest filmmakers. The Violin Player and Happy Mother’s Day by the Indian independent filmmakers Bauddhayan Mukherji and Anjali Shukla are among the handful of Indian movies that have managed to find its way to the 12th Zurich Film Festival this year.

However, if the numbers are any indication — from the 12 films in 2014 to the mere two films this year — the entry to the film festival is becoming increasingly strenuous for the film makers. The festival received 73 submissions from the Indian directors this year, a whopping increase from 18 submissions last year, but only two were selected for the screening this year.

According to the organisers, there were many Indian films that did impress the jury for selection but could not be shown at the festival due to the squeezed screen space.

“We have received 73 submissions… We do not only look for great films with artistic merit but also aim to put together a diverse program with different styles, languages and themes from all over the world. This and the limited number of places available means that we are unfortunately not able to invite all the films, which have impressed us,” the official spokesperson of the Zurich Film Festival told Financial Chronicle.

Last year too, baring Angry Indian Goddess, none had found a place in the screening programme.

The spokesperson of the programme reiterated the response that the modest presence of the Indian films at the festival is no reflection of the growing interest for these films in Switzerland.

“Yes, there is a market for Indian films (in Switzerland). In 2014 we had a special focus on India as it was our guest country in our New World View section…The section was well received from the audience.”

The festival concluded on October 2.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM NONE OF MY BUSINESS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Big haul, not enough!
    Modi will have to widen the net with a dedicated team to track tax evaders further

    Black money mopped up under the income declaration scheme (IDS) is a staggering Rs 65,250 crore, highest under any such scheme floated in past.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Tushar Gandhi

Let's not become a rogue like Pakistan

After the attacks in Uri and the killings of the ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Things we do in the name of progress

Tomorrow has never looked better. Breakthroughs in fields like genetic ...

Shona Adhikari

Of stolen art and the art of tracing them

The best bit of art news this week is the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter