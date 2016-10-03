Zooming Zurich in

It is not often that one finds a full-house show for an Indian film in Zurich, especially if the screen is reserved only for the world’s finest filmmakers. The Violin Player and Happy Mother’s Day by the Indian independent filmmakers Bauddhayan Mukherji and Anjali Shukla are among the handful of Indian movies that have managed to find its way to the 12th Zurich Film Festival this year.



However, if the numbers are any indication — from the 12 films in 2014 to the mere two films this year — the entry to the film festival is becoming increasingly strenuous for the film makers. The festival received 73 submissions from the Indian directors this year, a whopping increase from 18 submissions last year, but only two were selected for the screening this year.



According to the organisers, there were many Indian films that did impress the jury for selection but could not be shown at the festival due to the squeezed screen space.



“We have received 73 submissions… We do not only look for great films with artistic merit but also aim to put together a diverse program with different styles, languages and themes from all over the world. This and the limited number of places available means that we are unfortunately not able to invite all the films, which have impressed us,” the official spokesperson of the Zurich Film Festival told Financial Chronicle.



Last year too, baring Angry Indian Goddess, none had found a place in the screening programme.



The spokesperson of the programme reiterated the response that the modest presence of the Indian films at the festival is no reflection of the growing interest for these films in Switzerland.



“Yes, there is a market for Indian films (in Switzerland). In 2014 we had a special focus on India as it was our guest country in our New World View section…The section was well received from the audience.”



The festival concluded on October 2.



