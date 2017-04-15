The Secrets to the Insane Car Scenes in Fate of the Furious

The latest installment in the $4 billion Fast and the Furious released this weekend in theaters.



It’s called The Fate of the Furious, and it is the exploding cherry that completes the series’ testosterone sundae. By the time you get to the car chase scene in the streets of New York, which involves a giant wrecking ball (and an automaker’s greatest nightmare when it comes to autonomous driving), you will think it seems totally normal. A chase across an ice field to outrace a nuclear submarine? Just another great Tuesday.



It’s also funny. A scene with a baby on a plane will forever win British bad boy Jason Statham a spot in your heart.



The cars steal the show, though—as always. Even as the amount of car racing drops with each new film, the caliber of the whips—and the extreme stunts engaged in them—increase exponentially.



People have a fascination with speed, director F. Gary Gray told Bloomberg during a phone interview. “We have a fascination with traveling,” he said. “If you’re on the ground, you kind of want to go beyond your tennis shoes. That’s part of the fascination with cars—and why the movies are so compelling.”



The director said his own first car was a “low-end” Ford Granada rusted so badly you could see the road through the floor of the car. But he dreamed about GTOs, GTX’s, Mustangs, and Corvettes: “You idolised anyone who had the time and the resources to rebuild and restore them.”



That’s why, he said, the 1966 red Corvette Stingray was one of his favorite cars in the film. Well, that and the “ice charger.”



“It’s a bullet-proof vintage charger that can go 200 miles per hour on ice,” Gray said. (He also happens to own a USSV Rhino truck like the one Kristofer Hivju drives as the villain in the film, but that’s another story.) “The ice charger is great for pure entertainment. This is something that if you’re young and into cars, you want that as a toy. And I’m a big fan of cars that could be Hot Wheels.”



Credit Dennis McCarthy for the cars' sheer beauty and surprise in each film. He’s the grand wizard who led the team that conceived, purchased, built, and/or modified every car in the movie, from Vin Diesel’s mint-condition Impala to Michelle Rodriguez’s cherry-red Stingray Corvette. Not to mention the screaming orange Lamborghini Murcielago that somehow survived a high-speed chase on a Russian ice field.



“I would dream about these crazy things, and [McCarthy] would just deliver them with a smile,” Gray said. He means that McCarthy would make the proper purchases and modifications for each car he wanted. “I’m sure I took a few years off his life, just in terms of stress.”



I spoke with McCarthy by phone on Thursday. He had a lot to say. Here are the juiciest tidbits I learned about how he made what will be the most epic car movie of the year—maybe ever.



