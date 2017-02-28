Priyanka flaunts Ralph & Russo

Actress Priyanka Chopra slayed the Oscars 2017 red carpet in a eye-catching geometric Ralph and Russo white-and-silver panel dress.



The 34-year-old star, who made heads turn during her first red carpet appearance at the Academy Awards last year in a white Zuhair Murad strapless gown, completed her look with straight open hair and minimal make-up.



The Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and bracelets added a gorgeous touch to the whole ensemble. Matching silver sandals rounded out the look.



The actress also had a “Baywatch” reunion with her co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.



Priyanka took to Instagram on Friday night to share the news with her fans while posting a photograph with legendary British singer Mick Jagger.



“Change of plans! Oscars here we come. Mick Jagger LA LA Land,” Priyanka wrote alongside the image.



Priyanka made her debut in West with television show “Quantico”. The show is now in it's second season. The Indian star is also set to make her Hollywood debut with the “Baywatch” movie which features her in the role of main antagonist Victoria Leeds.



