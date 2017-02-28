Political speeches, anti-Trump jibes dominate Oscars 2017

The Academy Awards as expected got political, with host Jimmy Kimmel, presenters and winners making a statement against US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban.



Kimmel fired his first salvo at Trump by saying this broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world that hate us.



“I want to say thank you to President Trump. I mean remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It has been an amazing year for movies. Black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz. That's what you call progress,” he said.



He later touched on Trump’s “overrated” tweet about Meryl Streep, stemming from her speech this year at the Golden Globe Awards.



Kimmel joked about the 20-time Oscar nominee’s “mediocre early work” and “underwhelming” performances, adding that she’s “phoned it in for more than 50 films”. Then he made Streep get up for an “undeserved” standing ovation from the audience.



The political theme continued as the speeches began, starting with the Italian winners of the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling.



“I’m an immigrant,” one of the winners declared, dedicating his Oscar to other immigrants and drawing a round of applause. That was followed by the winner of the best documentary feature. Producer and director Ezra Edelman accepted his award on behalf of victims of police violence, police brutality and criminal injustice. “This is their story as well as Ron’s and Nicole’s,” he said, referring to murder victims Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown.



As “Moonlight” producer Adele Romanski accepted her trophy she still seemed shaken up but was able to dedicate the award to “little black boys and little brown girls who are watching at home and feel marginalised”.



Mexican actor-director Gael Garcia Bernal took a stand against Trump’s immigration policies.



The issue of Trump’s immigration ban was the crux of Iranian filmmaker “The Salesman” director Asghar Farhadi's speech on best foreign film.



