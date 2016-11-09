Imagine living on the Red Planet. If it’s too hot to be true, maybe having a life indoors. And what if it looks like the iconicTrafalgar Square in London? It is indeed a transformation that took many by surprise. An out-of-the-world structure, where Londoners, when hit the streets, found their city had been beautifully turned into a replica of Mars.



The Red planet makeover came with a robot of ExoMars Rover prototype - Bridgette, which British astronaut Tim Peake remotely controlled from space station in April.



National Geographic unveiled the first ever six-part docu-drama “Mars” on Thursday. It airs from Sunday November 14 at 9 pm.



Brigitte was created by Airbus with support from the UK Space Agency. Airbus is developing the ExoMars rover vehicle for the European Space Agency's 2020 mission to search for life on Mars.



In December, 2015 Disney is known to have paid £24,000 to hire Trafalgar Square before transforming Nelson's Column into a lightsaber to mark the film's release. The epic six-part series, titled MARS, will follow a fictitious crew’s mission to the Red Planet in 2033 – combining unparalleled visual effects with documentary telling.



Set in the year of 2037, in Valles Marineris, a vast system of canyons on the Mars equator, an igloo-shaped structure built using recycled spacecraft could be your future home, using recycled parts of spacecraft and Martian soil – “regolith” - microwaved into bricks.



It is understood, a team of artists from NatGeo worked overnight to lay a huge 400-square-metre canvas of 3D fibre glass rock sculptures that brought total transformation of the historic Trafalgar Square.



It took the team of artists and engineers two months to produce the replica of a rocky landscape featuring craters, ravines and canyons.



The documentary will showcase the dramatic setbacks and successes of the modern scientific space revolution, while envisioning humankind’s first harrowing attempt to colonise the distant planet.



Directed by celebrated Hollywood director - Ron Howard, the global miniseries event MARS blends feature film - calibre scripted elements set in the future with documentary verity interviews with today’s best and brightest minds in modern science and innovation, illuminating how research and development is creating the space technology that will enable our first attempt at a mission to Mars, says a statement from NatGeo.



As the Martian atmosphere is around one hundredth as thick as the Earth’s, people may need permanent shield from the sun. Most buildings may have underground tunnels like ancient days, or a whole city living underground and imagine homes without windows, but with simulated solar lighting, or natural light refracted several times.



Kirsty Howell, Head of PR at Fox Networks Group UK, said: 'It's an epic space odyssey, telling the story of mankind's colonisation of the Red Planet.



'What better way to celebrate the launch of the new series than bringing Mars to Earth and sending Londoners out of this world?



Surface imagery from Mars was used to create the replica rocky landscape which took artists and engineers two months to make



Globally, entrepreneurs have been mulling the idea of creating settlement on the fourth rock from the sun.



Entrepreneur Elon Musk has already announced his plans to land people on Mars by 2024 and thinks he can send 80,000 people to the Red Planet by 2050. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is working on a similar project. The private sector’s involvement has forced government agencies to up their game, and influential films such as Gravity and The Martian have only caught society’s eye.



