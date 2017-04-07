It’s lonesome at top: Parekh

Asha Parekh’s versatility helped her feature in films of diverse genres in the 1960s but the veteran actress says being on top is often lonesome and there was a phase where she went into depression. Parekh was one of the top stars in the industry from 1959 to 1973. She worked with all the top heroes of her time including Shammi Kapoor, Dev Anand, Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and others. It wasn’t the highs and lows of the film business that unsettled the 74-year-old actress but the death of her parents, which pushed her into a dark zone.



“It was a very bad phase for me. I lost my parents. I was totally alone and I had to manage everything all alone. It did put me in depression. I was feeling miserable and had these (suicidal) thoughts. Then I got out of it. It is a struggle, I had to take aid of the doctors to get out of it,” Parekh told PTI in an interview. Parekh is awaiting the release of her autobiography,



The Hit Girl, co-written by film critic Khalid Mohamed. The book has a foreword penned by superstar Salman Khan and is scheduled to launch on April 10.



