GLAMOUR AT CANNES

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no new comer to Cannes; for her first look she kept it feminine in a Yanina Couture ensemble. The international celebrity showed off a svelte figure and complimented her look with orchid blossom lips. She was seen hanging out with friend and ctor Eva Longoria.



On the other hand Deepika Padukone’s appearance was rather under whelming. Despite her statuesque figure and perfectionist attitude, her choice of a bottle green Brandon Maxwell gown with a thigh high slit was nothing to talk home about. One would think that the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star would have experimented with her fashion choices.



