Dangal packs a punch at box office

As a rebellious Gita Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh) challenges her father Mahavir (Aamir Khan) physically in the sandpit of Balali, the eponymously named Dangal gathers momentum towards a breezy climax. With movie halls across the country packed to the rafters, Aamir Khan’s home production has already bested all opening weekend records.



Proceeds from the first three days have totalled — domestic Rs 106.9 crore added to worldwide revenues of $6.63 million (approximately Rs 45 crore). Bollywoodmoviereviewz.com’s BO collection report says that the Rs 125 crore film has already recovered its cost, earning Rs 150 crore in early trade — and is set to deliver a very handsome surplus. Movie costs are estimates containing both production, print and advertising costs. The Indian BO is distributed across 11 territories with Mumbai and the NCR being the most lucrative.



With a welter of multiplexes in these two territories, almost 50 per cent of the total Indian collections come from here. Gross collections are total receipts at the box-office, which is subject to entertainment tax, varying from state-to-state. Net box-office collections are gross minus the entertainment tax (all figures here are net). At this rate, Dangal may well emerge as the single biggest film of all times surpassing Salman Khan’s life time blockbuster Sultan, yet another wrestling film that was released this year. The Rs 90-crore Sultan earned Rs 300.22 crore.



This has been a good year with several big hits coming out of B-town. Neerja was one of the biggest earners when viewed against its cost — the Rs 25 crore movie earned nearly thrice — Rs 71.26 crore. The Rs 26-crore-Pink was another that gave a return of Rs 63.21 crore.



Salman Khan was king of the BO with three blockbusters. Bajraangi Bhaijaan (budget Rs 125 crore) came in with a payload of Rs 318.14 crore, while the much hyped Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, though expensive with a Rs 140-crore budget, earned Rs 190.02 crore.



Shah Rukh Khan had three attempts at the BO, but his performance parameters paled in comparison to Bhaijan. Rs 130-crore-Dilwale made Rs 142.29 crore, while the much smaller budget Dear Zindagi (cost Rs 45 crore) made Rs 65 crore. Another SRK offering Fan capsized at the box-office.



Akshay Kumar was another star who shone brightly. Airlift, a Rs 40-crore production earned Rs 123.43 crore, while Rustom earned Rs 124.5 crore on a budget of Rs 65 crore and Housefull 3, made at a cost of Rs 85 crore, earned Rs 107.54 crore.



Interestingly, several non-Hindi films made big money. Marathi film Sairat was a screamer earning Rs 80 crore on a cost of Rs 4 crore. Mohanlal-starrer Telugu film Janatha Garage earned Rs 125 crore on a budget of Rs 40 crore, while Rajnikant’s Kabali made Rs 175 crore on a budget of Rs 90 crore. Janatha Garage got the second biggest opening after Bahubali in the Telugu film industry.



Similarly Hollywood movies Conjuring 2 earned Rs 61.18 crore, Mission Impossible 5 Rogue Nation made Rs 48 crore, and Jungle Book set the cash registers ringing with Rs187.55 crore. Others Hollywood films that did well in India, include Captain America Civil War with Rs 58.38 crore.



Other surprise hits included Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi, which earned Rs 75.17 crore on a budget of Rs 47 crore; Kapoor & Sons saw a revenue of Rs 61.3 crore on a Rs 37-crore budget; Arjun Kapoor’s Ki and Ka, made on Rs 46 crore on a budget, gave back Rs 35 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s much hyped Ae Dil Hai Mushkil though declared a hit made Rs 107 crore on a cost of Rs 92 crore.



Producers these days have many more avenues to make smart returns on their investment. While box-office collections — domestic and overseas — remain the best barometer for a film’s saleability, music rights, satellite rights and digital rights also add up. Bajirao Mastani, which came late last year ended as another winner earning Rs 177.64 crore on a Rs 120 crore budget. MS Dhoni’s biopic Dhoni earned Rs 127.44 crore on a budget of Rs 104 crore.



