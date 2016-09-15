Crack the mystery

First came Gone Girl. She brought along a series of similarly twisted characters in The Good Girl, Luckiest Girl Alive, The Good Wife and Before I Go to Sleep. One of them, Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut novel The Girl on the Train, is chugging towards cinemas near you.



Directed by Tate Taylor and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, The Girl on the Train stars Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Edgar Ramirez, Lisa Kudrow and Laura Prepon. Produced by Marc Platt and DreamWorks Pictures, the film will be distributed by Universal Pictures under a new distribution deal.



The Girl on the Train is the story of Rachel Watson’s (Blunt) life post-divorce. Every day, she takes the train to get to work in New York; the train trundles past her old house every day. That’s where her husband Tom Watson (Theroux) lives with his new wife Anna (Ferguson) and child. Seeing them every day is painful, but Rachel tries to forget about the pain and focuses on a couple that lives a few houses down from her old home — the young and beautiful Megan (Bennett) and the attentive Scott Hipwell (Evans).



Keen on happy endings — for someone at least — Rachel creates a wonderful dream life for the couple. In her head, they are this extremely wonderful couple that is shockingly happy with each other. But one day, as her train passes, she looks out to see something that’s an unpleasant shock and sends her into a rage. A day later, Rachel wakes up with a horrible hangover, her body wounded and bruised, and with no memory, whatsoever, of the night before. She only has one gut feeling — something bad has happened during the night that’s missing from her memory. Switching on the TV, she finds that Megan is missing. Shocked, Rachel becomes extremely interested in the case and tries to put the pieces together: Where is Megan? What happened to her? And where exactly was she to return drunk and bruised on the night Megan went missing?



Hawkins’ psychological thriller was said to be the “next Gone Girl” and spent 13 weeks on the New York Times’ Fiction Best Sellers of 2015 list. Interestingly, Dreamworks Pictures acquired the rights for producer Marc Plattalmost a year before the book was published. Wilson was done with a draft of the screenplay by the time the book was released.



Speaking about the book, Platt had said: “Even in a manuscript form, The Girl on the Train sort of leapt off the pages as a contemporary suspense drama-slash-thriller. It has all the mechanics of a thriller, but at the heart of it was a great character study. It had three female characters, all flawed and, therefore, conflicted. They feel human to us; they don’t feel perfect because they are not.”



The author, who was supportive and available, decided to keep a hands-off approach to the film version.



“Once I gave the go-ahead…I thought it best to stay out of it,” Hawkins said. “The book is my thing, the film is theirs,” Hawkins said in an interview.



But The Girl on the Train makes for a complicated adaptation because so much of the action in the novel takes place in the characters’ minds, be it the alcoholic Rachel, the hip Megan or the worried Anna.



But director Tate Taylor has created a layered and dark film, one that’s “sexy”. “Sexy is always the way to go. It just is. And let’s face it, this is a novel about lying and desire and sex, and how people use sex as a weapon and a medication and how it can destroy,” he has said.



Sure to be interesting viewing.



