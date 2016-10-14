Screen Savour: University of cinema

Last week started off on a sad note. Film aficionados woke up to the news of the death of one of the greatest directors of world cinema — Polish master Andrzej Wajda, at the age of 90. He had just finished shooting his latest film — Afterimage, and was planning to start work on his next film!



Big daddy of Polish cinema, he belonged to that generation of Polish filmmakers who went through the rigours of the famous Lodz Film School in Poland post-WW II and engendered a film movement from the 1950s that came to be known as the Polish Film School. Others who belonged to this movement and continued the tradition were Roman Polanski, Jerzy Skolimowski, Wojciech Has, Krzysztof Zanussi, Krzysztof Kieslowski to name a few.



A filmmaker posted on social media that Wajda was like a “University of Cinema.” Nothing could be truer; in fact, an entire generation of filmmakers owe their visual style and social concerns to the master. Polanski, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola openly acknowledge him amongst their cinematic mentors while film students repeatedly watch his films for inspiration.



Brought up on communist Poland, he belonged to that period when European filmmakers were imbued with a deep sense of social concerns and commitment that they weaved into their stories. Wajda saw the horrors of life from close quarters: his father was murdered by the Soviets in 1940 in what came to be known as the Katyn massacre (he made a film on this — Katyn — in 2007), and in 1942 he joined the Polish underground resistance movement against the occupying Nazis.



Coming from this kind of a background, his films naturally reflected such realities, but thanks to his genius, his cinema, despite being political, never looked like outright propaganda — either against or in favour of an ideology. At the core of such films were human stories involving characters caught up in the whirlpools of political currents, trying to negotiate their fate in varying degrees of success or failure, but ultimately dignified in their struggle.



Much has been written about him and his films in recent days; amongst the load of tributes still pouring in from all over the world, one interview of his stands out in its intimacy. In 1965, Wajda was in India to attend the International Film Festival in Delhi. Filmfare requested Satyajit Ray to conduct an interview of the master. Instead of being a straight question-answer session, the two masters got talking about cinema that reflected their individual styles and approaches to filmmaking and is still a delight to read.



Ray was five years older to Wajda — he was born in 1921 and Wajda in 1926 —but both made their first films in 1955. Both of them were at their creative best and eager to learn from each other. Wajda was keen to know from Ray if it was possible to keep on making films independently in India without the support of the State. Strange as it might seem, we mustn’t forget that Wajda belonged to a communist country where scripts had to be approved before they could be shot.



Amongst the other ideas that they exchanged, one observation stands out for its uniqueness: Talking about handling of actors, Wajda commented that he always rehearsed with experienced actors; but for young, inexperienced actors who lacked the technique, he usually did not rehearse very much because during the actual shoot, they would lack the spontaneity and freshness required of them.



But perhaps the best takeaway from the interview is Ray’s observation of what it takes for a person to make a film: “You need, first of all a man with the same sort of urge and with a certain degree of talent, also a certain degree of tenacity.” “Obstinacy,” emphasised Wajda.



Yes, Wajda had that obstinacy to make the kind of films he wanted to make all his life, living in difficult times which were not always politically conducive to his creativity. But any great director, especially from Eastern Europe during the Cold War, had to devise ways of circumventing state censure and Wajda was a past master in it and set an enviable standard for filmmakers the world over.



