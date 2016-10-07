Screen Savour: Two Kannadiga tales

A society in transition has always provided the springboard for meaningful conflicts that reveal the contradictions within as it tries to adjust to changing times. Characters who shuffle through life are suddenly called upon to take decisions engendered by social currents, and unresolved issues that they had tried to suppress suddenly come to the fore, shaking them from their stupor as they try to grapple with new values and lifestyles.



Recently, two works of art have emerged from the state of Karnataka that explore such conflicts, wrought about by a change in fortune in the lives of their characters. Vivek Shanbhag’s Ghachar Ghochar is a novella that deals with a lower-middle class Bangalorean family whose fortunes change when they get into masala business and move up the financial ladder. From a cramped, ant-infested rented house to a spacious bungalow, the family members realign their equations and priorities and wallow in their newly found status that they guard with a vengeance.



The protagonist of the novella, a sensitive young man who narrates his family account in first person reveals the central theme of the story: “It’s true what they say — it’s not we who control money, it’s the money that controls us. When there’s only a little, it behaves meekly; when it grows, it becomes brash and has its way with us.” A reactive character, he flows with the family fortunes, participating in its business operations without really contributing anything, seemingly happy with his insignificant role and substantial salary. It is only the oracular waiter at the coffee shop that he frequents with whom he finds an emotional connect, and solace. It takes an arranged marriage to a professor’s daughter from Hyderabad, a woman with an independent streak of mind, to disturb his self-complacency and make him aware of the horrors that his family may have engaged in, in order to sustain its fortune.



Chekhovian in its tone, the narrative vividly recreates the nuances of the daily lives of the family members, but throbs with unremitting tension below the surface, waiting to break out to the surface. It’s a story crying out to be filmed by a filmmaker, sensitive to and knowledgeable about the underlying contradictions that make up Indian society, a filmmaker who is both compassionate and critical of the characters that inhabit this claustrophobic world of joint family.



Raam Reddy is just such a director who shook up the film firmament recently with his debut film Thithi — a delightful black comedy. When Century Gowda, a cantankerous 101-year-old villager dies, his middle-aged grandson —Thammanna, tries to sell off his five-acre property; but the only hitch is the dead man’s son — Gaddappa, himself an old man who is untouched by his father’s death, a vagabond who is always immersed in cheap alcohol and given to wandering the outskirts of the village, without a care in the world. Thammanna borrows heavily from a money-lender, a lady who also runs a liquor joint, and bribes his vagrant father to take off for distant lands. He then manipulates his father’s death on government papers and prepares to sell off his land. Meanwhile, his son Abhi, indifferent to his father’s evil designs, is busy pursuing a girl belonging to an itinerant shepherd community.



Once again, a story depicting a society in transition, this time rural, shown through four generations of a family, weaves in social commentary with an effortless dignity reminiscent of Japanese master Yasijuro Ozu. It is a comedy of manners and errors, joyous in its tone and sad in its subtext, that flows at an unhurried pace, but provides a closure unlike Shanbhag’s grim urban tale.



Consisting of a cast of non-professional actors from villages in Mandya district in Karnataka, the film went on to win a clutch of awards all over the world, including praises from directors like Francis Ford Coppola who found the film a “joyous ride with wonderful characters.”



Low-budget independent films in recent years have figured out ways of circumventing commercial trappings of stars and technical hullaballoo and increasingly turning their focus to an image of India which is rooted in a social reality, and probing the deepening cracks beyond its superficial tranquillity.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



