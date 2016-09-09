Screen Savour: Point, click, discard

Famous Chilean documentary filmmaker Patricio Guzman had once said, “A country without documentaries is like a family without photo albums.” Makes a tremendous amount of sense indeed, especially in a country like ours with a rich past but regretfully lacking in any kind of documentation for future generations to refer to and learn from.



It is only after the arrival of the Britishers that any effort towards documentation was initiated. The colonial bureaucrats were obsessed with documenting every aspect of Indian life and administration through meticulous notes, which —by conservative estimates — run into miles of volumes which are preserved in the archives of the British Museum in London and other National Libraries. They act as a goldmine of source materials for historians, scholars and filmmakers interested in making films based on the Raj. Satyajit Ray spent months in London scavenging through accounts for his research on Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977), a film based on a story by Munshi Premchand and set in Lucknow during the period just preceding British annexation of Awadh in 1856.



In today’s times of course, with advancement in technology and proliferation of social media and cheap smartphones, people are obsessed with documenting every moment of life as it unfolds. Amongst the goods and memorabilia on sale in any tourist spot in India, selfie sticks sell like hot cakes; and tourists —instead of savouring the pristine beauty of a landscape — are busy clicking themselves against scenic spots before they move on to the next tourist attraction. The easy availability of cheap technology has taken the sanctity out of the contemplative study of a subject which used to be captured on old-fashioned film cameras. The respectful distance the photographer maintained from his subject is suddenly marred by an impersonal relationship that is dictated by the power to delete the image and look for an instant new angle.



Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowki’s Camera Buff (1979) captures a period in which even amateur 8- mm movie cameras were expensive and difficult to acquire, given the restrictions within which a communist country had to operate. So when a factory worker Filip Mosz manages to buy one with money saved assiduously from his salaries so that he could capture the birth and growing up of his son, he considers himself lucky. When his factory boss comes to know of his acquisition, he entrusts him with the responsibility of filming the upcoming celebration of the 20th anniversary of the plant.



The documentary goes on to win the third prize at a local film festival and he is persuaded to make more films by one of the organisers of the festival — an attractive woman who takes a keen interest in Mosz. What began as an amateurish exploration of a private family affair soon turns into a full-fledged obsession and Mosz begins to discover a whole new world in which he begins to hobnob with cineastes and filmmakers, including celebrated Polish filmmaker Zanussi (the filmmaker playing himself); he engages in learning the language of cinema through practice and experimentations and becomes aware of the rich Polish film tradition through books; he also acquires a new Russian camera and a tripod and makes more films on the town’s working class and general living conditions, revealing scars which the authorities want to hide.



Naturally, his documentary zeal soon gets him into trouble with the party bosses who threaten him with censorship. Because of his cinematic intrusion to expose reality, a factory official loses his job. His wife leaves him to stay with her parents along with their child. Mosz gradually grows disillusioned with his passion, for the harm it begins to cause others, but he has become too obsessed with his camera to give it up. In a fit of remorse, he destroys a whole can of exposed films and turns the camera towards himself in a symbolic last shot in which the director himself becomes the subject. Will he give up filmmaking? Of course not, we know.



If Mosz lived in 2016, we wonder, with such easy access to the most sophisticated technology, could he have turned into a filmmaker — or busied himself with uploading photos of his kid on Facebook?



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



