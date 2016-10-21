Screen Savour: Nationalism strikes & art loses validity

The wave of uber-nationalism seems to have hit the film industry with full force. The outrage surrounding Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM) because the film features a Pakistani actor has reached alarming proportions, and is symptomatic of a larger malaise afflicting the entire country.



Editor-filmmaker Sirish Kunder had remarked in an interview several months ago that the Hindi film industry, which was always known for its secularism and inter-religious relationships and marriages, had also contained people who were closet minority haters. But that mindset never came out in the open, because the urge to tell stories and make money overrode all such prejudices.



But of course, times have changed, especially since the last few years. With a strident government in power, which carries its ideology on its sleeves and brooks no opposition in its fervour to implement an archaic and monolithic version of Hinduism, a majority of Indians, unfortunately have been swayed towards its appeal. The whole country seems to be in a trance, dancing to the tune of Hindutva poster-boys, trolling anybody who criticises the regime or expresses a contrary point of view, branding him or her as a ‘leftist’, ‘sickular’, ‘libotard’ or outright ‘anti-national’— that convenient and new catch word that covers all.



With the latest ‘surgical strikes’ across the line of control, the nation seems to be in a perennial state of euphoric frenzy that is getting reflected in outbursts not only against filmmakers, writers and public intellectuals, but also ordinary citizens. The recent attack on a wheel chair bound viewer who could not stand up during the national anthem is the latest abomination. This pseudo-nationalism is almost like a contagious disease.



In the recently concluded Alpavirama 2016 Festival held in National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, which featured films made by young filmmakers below 30 from all over Asia, two entries from Pakistan were scrapped at the last moment despite featuring in the festival catalogue. Members of the jury who saw the films raved in private about the two entries— Anjaan Rastay, a documentary directed by Umair Ahmad Khawaja which dealt with the political and bureaucratic obsession to rename old streets in Lahore out of religious fervour and the other film was Muhammad Waseem’s Shahido Tum Kahan Ho.



Subhash Chandra, the owner of Zee Television Network had already forbidden Pakistani serials and co-productions to be aired on its popular Zindagi channel. Twelve films— six each by Indian and Pakistani directors made for Zee on India-Pakistan unity have met similar fate.



Perhaps the greatest tragedy is the withdrawal of a restored version of Jago Hua Savera— an Urdu-language Pakistani film made in 1958, from the currently held Mumbai International Film Festival by the festival authorities. Made within 11 years of the Partition with collaboration of Indian artistes— Bengali theatre artist Tripti Mitra who played the female lead and Kolkata based music director Timir Baran who created its musical score— the film, directed by Aaejay Kardar is supposed to be the best Pakistani film ever made.



Dealing with the hardships of a fishing community at the mercy of loan sharks on the banks of Megna river, in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), the screenplay and dialogues were written by the great Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, adapted from a story by Bengali writer Manik Bandopadhay. Inspired by the early works of Satyajit Ray, the film is moulded in the Italian neo-realistic tradition, featuring all non-actors— except Tripti Mitra, and its stark style is reminiscent of Luchino Visconti’s La Terra Trema (1948).



General Ayub Khan who had assumed power through a military coup few months before the film’s completion, banned the film and arrested Faiz and others who were associated with it. The film was subsequently forgotten and lost but discovered after 50 years and restored as recently as 2010. It is ranked amongst the best in world cinema, and certainly from Pakistan, film enthusiasts were eagerly waiting for its screening in the ongoing Mumbai festival.



Frankly, all these bans are far from official and blatantly unofficial. The Indian government has not revoked the visas of Pakistani artistes. However, it is the popular outpourings as a response to this government’s macho political and ideological stance that is frightening— it can safely be said this sway does not and will not augur well for art and society.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



