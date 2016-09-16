Screen Savour: Loving Pablo, hating Escobar

Suddenly, Pablo Escobar seems to be the flavour of the season. After a successful 10-episode run on Netflix recently, Narcos — based on the life and times of the dreaded Colombian drug lord — has been renewed for a second season, which premiered on September 2 with 10 more episodes.



Termed as the “Narco superstar of Latin America,” Escobar, who was the kingpin of what is known as the Medellin drug cartel, has inspired a slew of television series, films and books over the years. In 2012, El Patron del Mal, a hugely popular 74-episode Colombian television series on his life, was broadcast, while in the fourth season of HBO’s popular television drama series Entourage, the protagonist Vincent Chase, who plays a Hollywood star, is cast for the role of Escobar.



In 2014, an American independent film Escobar: Paradise Lost was released with Benecio Del Toro portraying Escobar. The film chronicles the life of a Canadian surfer, Nick, who falls in love with a local girl on a Columbian beach who turns out to be Escobar’s niece. Nick is sucked into Escobar’s cartel and his life goes horribly wrong when he is asked by Escobar to kill an innocent man.



In 2001, Blow, a biographical crime film about an American cocaine smuggler George Jung, was made which depicted Jung’s partnership with Escobar. The film was adapted from a 1993 book Blow: How a Small Town Boy Made $100 million with the Medellin Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All.



There are more films, which are on the anvil, starring some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Though it is unclear whether Javier Bardem will play Escobar, he and his wife Penelope Cruz will be soon starring in a new biopic based on the book Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar, written by Virginia Vallejo, a socialite television anchor and Escobar’s one-time mistress.



Speculations are rife on who will play Escobar in Mena, which has Tom Cruise playing an American pilot-turned-drugs smuggler-turned CIA informant.



What is it that inspires so many filmmakers and writers to delve into Escobar’s life? Crime always had its cinematic allure, but it is the man at the centre of it all that ultimately tilts the decision to make a film on his life. Apart from his evil persona, that man has to have qualities — humane and earthly — for people to connect with him. And Escobar had that in plenty.



In most of the films and shows, Escobar is depicted as a chubby and charismatic, god-fearing family man who also dabbles in cold-blooded killings when it requires. For a man who earned 60 million dollars a day in personal income from his cocaine trade and had 800 villas across Colombia — making him one of the 10 richest men in the world during his prime — it is perhaps imperative that he be ruthless in order to maintain his narco-terrorism.



Stories surrounding Escobar seem apocryphal but all of them are actually true. He once bombed a commercial airlines carrying over a hundred innocent passengers to eliminate one of his enemies on board. He spent $2,500 a month on rubber bands to wrap up his billions in cash and offered to pay off Columbia’s national debt.



One of the best accounts of Pablo’s life was penned by Colombian Nobel Laureate late Gabriel Garcia Marquez called News of a Kidnapping (1996). The book chronicles the series of celebrity kidnappings that Escobar organised — not for ransom — but to put pressure on the Colombian government on how to negotiate with the US government, which was baying for his blood and extradition. When the Columbian government negotiated his temporary surrender, a special luxury jail — Le Cathedral — was built on a soccer field from which he walked out a year later with his armed lieutenants.



Spurned in his efforts to gain respectability through politics — he aspired to be the president of Columbia — Escobar increasingly became ruthless and let flow a river of blood to guard his evil empire till he was hunted down and shot by a special squad of Colombian police on December 2, 1993. He had turned 44 just the day before.



(The writer is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



