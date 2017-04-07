Britney Spears is Radio Disney’s Icon

Pop star Britney Spears is set to receive the first Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards as an artist “whose career transcends popular culture.” The award will mark the return of the diva on Disney spotlight since her performances as a member of The Mickey Mouse Club 23 years ago, reported AceShowbiz.



In 1998, Spears released her successful debut single Baby One More Time which brought her fame at the age of 16. Phil Guerini, the General Manager of the Radio Disney Network, praised the singer, saying, “Having just celebrated 20 years of Radio Disney in 2016, we are excited to introduce the RDMA Icon Award as special recognition of an artist whose music has been loved and adored by generations of Radio Disney fans.



“We are proud to celebrate Britney as the first recipient for this award acknowledging her chart-topping career on Radio Disney since 1998.”



The Radio Disney Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre on Saturday, April 29. Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Hailee Steinfeld, Noah Cyrus and more will take the stage at the award-giving event.



