LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Weekend

Britney Spears is Radio Disney’s Icon

By PTI Apr 07 2017 , Los Angeles

Tags: Films, Hollywood
Pop star Britney Spears is set to receive the first Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards as an artist “whose career transcends popular culture.” The award will mark the return of the diva on Disney spotlight since her performances as a member of The Mickey Mouse Club 23 years ago, reported AceShowbiz.

In 1998, Spears released her successful debut single Baby One More Time which brought her fame at the age of 16. Phil Guerini, the General Manager of the Radio Disney Network, praised the singer, saying, “Having just celebrated 20 years of Radio Disney in 2016, we are excited to introduce the RDMA Icon Award as special recognition of an artist whose music has been loved and adored by generations of Radio Disney fans.

“We are proud to celebrate Britney as the first recipient for this award acknowledging her chart-topping career on Radio Disney since 1998.”

The Radio Disney Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre on Saturday, April 29. Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Hailee Steinfeld, Noah Cyrus and more will take the stage at the award-giving event.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC WEEKEND

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Stay awake or not
    Diseases like cancer and diabetes have a link to lack of good sleep

    Unraveling secrets of the brain has turned out to be the biggest fascination for the scientific community globally.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : MACHIAVELLIAN KAK

Long years after J&K’s accession to India, disputed by many ...

Susan Visvanathan

Women of today

The idea that the metropolis defines behaviour and expectations is ...

Zehra Naqvi

Sanity breeds mundanity

Humans are creatures composed of contradictions. Desire and renunciation, memory ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter