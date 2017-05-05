Bahubali 2: Insured for Rs 200 crore, collections Rs 782 crore

Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, the magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli, which has been making record box office collections after its release last week, was insured for over Rs 200 crore by private insurer Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) during its making.



The insurance covers the sets created for the film, its actors and equipment, besides any losses that may arise from postponement of shooting if the film’s actors or director meet with an accident or fall ill.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company, said the insurance policy had different sections. “One was insurance for the different sets used for shooting, the second section had coverage for equipment, the third was a personal accident policy insuring the main actors, cameramen and important technical people ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore, depending on various parameters. The other section of the policy covered losses arising due to postponement of shooting due to illnesses or accident of the main actors and director.”



He added that the policy insured the film against unforeseen incidents like death, illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities or accidental damage leading to delays in the film schedule.



“It also provided coverage against accidents that damage equipment while shooting is in process. Additionally, it covered insurance against its legal liability to pay damages for third party civil claims arising out of injury or property damage caused in the course of the event by an accident in the premises where it is held and during the policy period,” says Rao.



He, however, refused to disclose the premium paid for the policy. On a question on claims that have risen from the policy, Rao said, “So far two claims have come as some equipment were damaged.” The cover was provided under the insurer’s film package insurance product.



Bahubali 2: The Conclusion is an epic historical fiction film directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. It is the continuation of Bahubali: The Beginning. The film is touted as the most expensive in India till date. Interestingly, it has collected close to Rs 800 crore in the first week. FGII covered the risks related to the film during the pre-production to post-production stage.



Rao said that the film industry in India is increasingly opting for insurance cover. In FY 17, the company issued 160 film insurance policies, mostly in Bollywood. “We would now like to focus on the southern market as well, since we are confident of catering to the unique requirements of the film industry,” he added.



