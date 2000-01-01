Worth A Watch in 2018

The Post

The year is 1971. Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper The Washington Post. With help from editor Ben Bradlee, Graham races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four US presidents. Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks shine in Steven Spielberg’s exhilarating drama about the freedom of the press.

Call Me By Your Name

Called an erotic triumph, and a sensual and transcendent tale of first love and based on the acclaimed novel by André Aciman, Call Me By Your Name is a new film by Luca Guadagnino. In Northern Italy in 1983, seventeen year-old Elio begins a

relationship with visiting Oliver, his father’s research assistant, with whom he bonds over his emerging sexuality, their Jewish heritage, and the beguiling Italian landscape.

Bohemian Rhapsody

One of the most catastrophic cinematic ventures of the decade, Bohemian Rhapsody which aims to tell the story of Freddie Mercury’s life through the prism of his rise to fame with Queen has been riddled with problems. It focuses on a 15-year period from the formation of Queen up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985.

Mary Magdalene

A biblical drama, Mary Magdalene is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary (Rooney Mara), a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix).

Mary Poppins Returns

The most action-packed sequel for Mary Poppins will release next year and it's certainly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. Directed by Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt takes on the titular role that Julie Andrews embodied in the 1964 original.

Thugs of Hindostan

This highly awaited period action-adventure film, written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, stars Aamir Khan in the lead role, along with Amitabh Bachchan Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug about a gang of Thugs who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

Omerta

Fans of Rajkumar Rao can hardly wait to see what he does next in Omerta in which he essays the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British terrorist of Pakistani descent. The film explores the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and served time in prison and the plotting of murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Dhadkan

After what seemed like ages, director Karan Johar finally introduced star kids Janhvi Kapoor (Sreedevi’s daughter) and Ishaan Khattar (Shahid Kapoor’s brother) to Dharma Productions and revealed the first look of their upcoming film titled Dhadak. The film also happens to be the Hindi remake of the Marathi superhit film, Sairat, which was a low-budget regional film on casteism and honour killings that made waves and box office history.

The Accidental Prime Minister

A political film written by Hansal Mehta, the film stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. It is directed by Vijay Gutte and based on the controversial 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru who was the media advisor to Manmohan Singh during the UPA regime.

Shahrukh Khan - Dwarf

This yet untitled film, directed by Anand L Rai whose working title is Dwarf, is already on the list of much-awaited movies of 2018 because it features Shah Rukh Khan in an unusual role.

Sanju

Directed by the redoubtable Raju Hirani this biopic of fallen superstar Sanjay Dutt is one of the most awaited films of 2018. The titular role is played by Ranbir Kapoor who has taken it upon himself to perfect his role as the Bollywood bad boy.