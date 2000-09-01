Why this farm crisis?

A besieged central government, battling strategies to combat two consecutive years of drought, got its likely saviours in the country’s farmer community.

Thanks to the farmers, despite the natural calamities, India achieved record production in wheat, rice, maize, tur, urad and moong in 2016-17.

But little did the farming community realise that the helping hand to the mai baap government, would boomerang on them dashing their hopes of getting a better price, even as many battled to scramble for covering at least the cost of production.

“Is it a curse to produce surplus for the country,” asks Harnam Singh, a farmer from Moga in Punjab, as he listens to the woes of his compatriots from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, who are not even getting the cost of tur and urad. He was in New Delhi to attend a rally of farmers organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

Consider the numbers. The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat is Rs 1,735 per quintal whereas the market price is Rs 1,450 a quintal. Likewise, paddy is sold at MSP level of Rs 1,550 a quintal, maize at Rs 1,220 a quintal against Rs 1,425 MSP, tur at Rs 3,900 a quintal against Rs 5,450 a quintal, urad at Rs 2,450 a quintal versus Rs 5,400 a quintal and moong at Rs 4,250 a quintal against Rs 5,575 a quintal MSP, reveals government data.

Farmer leaders say that the government always talks about controlling prices, while there is little control over prices of non-food items.

“Is the farmer accountable to sell at cheaper rates to consumers,” queries Lingaraj, a farmer leader from Odisha. He says the government always resorts to control measures when farmers start getting a higher price and keeps mum when rates fall below MSP. Not a happy situation to be in.

Says V M Singh, coordinator of AIKSCC: “The government has to enforce MSP and the courts have already ruled that it is mandatory to buy at MSP.” He suggests that the Centre bring out a legislation by which no one can buy below the MSP from farmers.

The government is confident of an increase in market prices of oilseeds and pulses, which have been ruling below their respective MSP, after import duty increased and export freed. Traders even doubt if India would really be able to export pulses since the global market does not see the country as a reliable exporter due to its ‘off and on’ policy.

Though Singh’s suggestion needs detailed legal examination, since it is also seen as going back to the `inspector raj’ from a free market economy that India started in 1991, there is urgent need to take more short-term measures to ensure that farmers do not sell their crops in distress.

The economic liberalisation started by PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh had direct implications on the non-agricultural sectors. But its impact on the agriculture sector was also significant since trade policies and pressures of fiscal adjustment directly impacted farm goods.

But there have also been new opportunities presented by the markets and technology since those heady days, which India has not been able to take advantage of due to various factors.

There have been remarkable changes in the economy during the past two decades and the rural economy has not been immune to these changes.

With reports suggesting that the rural economy is shedding its dependence on agriculture, challenges in the farm sector remain rooted in the supply of food to consumers and income to the farmers.

Until the Oilseeds Mission started by Rajiv Gandhi, India remained self sufficient in cooking oils. As focus shifted to wheat and rice, import of certain food commodities such as edible oil and pulses became a necessity.

India became the top exporter of rice, buffalo meat and onion, while in crops like cotton, policy is always dictated by the `knee-jerk’ reaction to domestic availability. In other words, if there is short supply, stop export and in surplus years, start exporting.

Agriculture expert Vijay Sardana says traders can make deals to export and import from one country to another sitting in India, while the government will not be able to help farmers in surplus years when export is needed most, if there is no continuity in policy.

While the UPA government has already enacted the Right to Food law, prime minister Narendra Modi, who as Gujarat chief minister never implemented the law in the state, has backed the legislation after assuming power at the Centre.

Economists term the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which empowers citizens, as an ambitious measure. It was based on the success in raising grain production and building up of food stocks.

The output growth of agricultural sector as a whole was no better in the decade of 2000-09 as compared to 1990-99.

In real terms, the performance was more impressive during the latter half of the 2000-2010 decade in comparison to the previous five years. It is also not surprising that the improvement in the sector’s growth occurred when the economy as a whole was growing even faster.

The improved growth of the sector in the eastern states provided a whole new dimension to overall agricultural output. The accelerated agricultural growth (4 per cent in 2013-14) was also a period that saw rising food prices.

The dynamics of transformation of the sector involving input use - natural resources, processing, marketing and technology - are closely linked to the changes in the overall economy. The non-agricultural sector in the rural areas was also beginning to rise as the links between rural and urban areas strengthened with improved infrastructure connecting them.

According to a survey by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), 69 per cent of rural households obtained their income from farming. Including animal care, the percentage of rural households relying on income from cultivation alone was merely 11 per cent.

The meagre average income from farming required diversification of sources and the expanding economy offered opportunities. The challenge of small farm holdings implies vulnerability to shocks to income, even as diversification of income sources goes up.

The decades of 2002-03 and 2009-10, point to the vulnerability of the agriculture sector in the face of unpredictable and erratic monsoon.

The current government has on a priority basis focused on irrigation so that water is made available to maximum farmers. There are also mitigating measures like supply of short duration crop varieties and mechanisation that reduces time for farm operations, among other remedies.

The result of these measures were visible in the drought years 2014-15 and 2015-16, when crop production fell, but not to the levels in 2009 when India had to import over 5 million tonnes of wheat to feed the poor.

Global wheat prices skyrocketed from $263 a tonne to $500 a tonne, after news of India wanting to buy wheat became public information.

On the other hand, in 2016-17, India quietly imported more that 5 million tonnes through private traders, without the world market even getting to know of the huge requirement. Reason? The government had cleverly sent out a `signal’ that the local production did not fall.

On the other hand, the unfolding pressure of depleting natural resources have grown more intense even as the implications of climate change have begun to sink in.

From this perspective, the policy challenges are daunting at a macro level. But at the ground level, from a farmer’s perspective, the challenge has been even more daunting: getting adequate income from declining size of land holding and managing business in a commercialised world. A failure would mean setback of huge proportions.

Support price policies have been part of the measures critical to increased agricultural output. International prices permitted an increase in domestic prices for a brief period, but soon enough, food inflation became a part of the global commodity price rise.

Integration of international and domestic markets meant benefits as well as vulnerabilities, which individually speaking, producers and consumers could not manage.

The frequent onion price spikes and the recent rise in pulses prices show that efficient supply management is needed from both the consumer and producer perspectives.

It is not merely increased production, but also efficient management of available supplies that is required to minimise the prospect of non-competitive markets.

The government this week imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $850 per tonne on onion to increase domestic supplies and check rising prices. MEP is the minimum rate below which exports are not allowed. Onion MEP was scrapped in December 2015.

The government has also asked state-run MMTC to import 2,000 tonnes of onion and other state agencies like Nafed and SFAC to buy onions locally and supply in consuming areas.

Supplies were exhausted as a large quantity of exports was undertaken in the first four months of the current fiscal. The country exported 1.2 million tonnes in April-July of this fiscal, up by a whopping 56 per cent from the year-ago period.

In addition, the new 2017-18 kharif crop -- which is being harvested -- is expected to be less owing to a fall in acreage. Estimates suggest that it is likely to be lower by 10 per cent as area sown is 30 per cent lower. About 40 per cent of the country's total onion crop is produced in the kharif season, and the rest during the rabi and late kharif period.

Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan wrote to the then commerce minister in August to impose a minimum export price on onion so that prices are checked. The delay in decision led to domestic prices shooting up to Rs 60-70 a kg before MEP was finally fixed at $850 a tonne this week.

Another example of delayed decision-making was pulses import. When the government estimate had pointed out that pulses production in 2016-17 could touch a record, nothing was done to restrict import.

With 6.6 million tonnes of pulses imported in 2016-17 (April-March) and 22.93 million tonnes local production in 2016-17 (July-June), pulses prices fell to half of their respective MSPs, leading to widespread discontent among farmers.

The Madhya Pradesh police firing was one result of simmering discontent among farmers. It has been a combination of policies needed to achieve productivity improvements and gains in food production. Equally important is to manage surplus and deficit so that farmers gain maximum in deficit, while not losing surplus.

At a macro level, policies have provided a greater role for international trade and markets. Infrastructure in both rural and urban areas has expanded. The policy environment relating to the supply and pricing of inputs to agriculture is more complex as other policies relating to either the subsidy reduction or rural employment programme, affect the farm sector.

The question is perhaps not so much that these changes should be avoided, but a mechanism to manage transitions is required, which in turn needs investments in the farm sector, whether private or public. Improved returns for farm enterprises in a sustainable manner will need to be a part of the strategy to achieve the goals of food security.

Over the last couple of years, the excessive importance of wheat and rice at the cost of other crops has given rise to a situation when India is not standing with a begging bowl for cereals.

But, the adverse impact on other crops is what needs immediate attention and rightly, the government has been focusing on pulses and oilseeds.

The world has acknowledged that India has been able to withstand two successive years of drought with a small fall in production of crops. That is possible because of the government thrust in the past decade to come out of such an eventuality, particularly after the 2009 drought.

The Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), a flagship programme started during UPA tenure, gave the flexibility to states to devise their own schemes on subsidy. Many states like Rajasthan have spent the money on irrigation, either through bore wells or check dams.

This government, after Narendra Modi became prime minister, has re-evaluated all central schemes of the UPA regime. In the process RKVY is no more a focus while objectives of another flagship programme, the National Food Security Mission, have been diluted with the inclusion of cotton, sugarcane, jute and other cash crops.

After finding faults with RKVY, the NDA government has re-oriented it with adding an acronym and unveiling it as an instrument to turn farming into a remunerative economic activity.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on November 1 this year approved the continuation of RKVY as RKVY- Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation or RAFTAAR for three years until 2019-20. A budget allocation of Rs 15,722 crore has been earmarked for the new scheme.

The scheme’s objective has been defined as making farming a remunerative economic activity through strengthening the farmer's effort, risk mitigation and promoting agri­business entrepreneurship.

The RKVY was started in August 2007 under which the Centre granted 100 per cent assistance to states with the flexibility of giving them complete freedom to decide the projects.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last year sought a rejig in the Centre’s agricultural schemes by giving more freedom to states in the decision-making process.

As head of the chief ministers’ sub-group on rationalisation of centrally sponsored scheme (CSS), Chouhan had submitted his report where one of the suggestions was to model all central schemes on the RKVY.

After the NDA government assumed power, the focus of RKVY was shifted to crop insurance and irrigation under two separate schemes. The fund allocated under RKVY was cut to Rs 2,958.41 crore in 2015-16 from Rs 7,889.02 crore in 2014-15.

The agriculture ministry also recommended several projects under RKVY for investigation by CBI, alleging irregularities.

Now, the scheme has been rebranded as RKVY-RAFTAAR. The funds under it would be provided in the ratio of 60:40 to the states except for the North East and Himalayan states, which will get 90:10 grant.

Under the revamped scheme, the government said about 50 per cent of the annual outlay will be provided for setting up infrastructure and assets, 30 per cent for value-addition-linked production projects and 20 per cent of the outlay will be flexi-funds for supporting any project as per the local needs.

That apart, about 20 per cent of the annual outlay would be provided for implementing special sub-schemes of national priorities under RKVY-RAFTAAR.

Another 10 per cent of the annual outlay would be provided for innovation and agri-entrepreneur development through creating end-to-end solutions, skill development and financial support for setting up the agri-enterprise.

The scheme would incentivise states in enhancing more allocation to agriculture and allied sectors. This will also enhance farmers’ efforts through creation of agriculture infrastructure that helps in supply of quality inputs and market facilities.

The Centre has also come out with the Prime Minister Irrigation Scheme with a budget of Rs 50,000 crore, which promises water connectivity to every farmland in the next three years.

Another area where the government has been lagging behind is GM Crops. Unlike the UPA government, which took a decision not to allow Bt brinjal cultivation in the country, the NDA has not been able to take a stand – whether to allow or reject GM technology in food crops.

After the Genetic Engineering Approval Committee (GEAC’s) recommendations to allow GM mustard to be developed by former Delhi University vice chancellor Deepak Pental, the matter is with the environment minister who has not been able to announce his position as domestic lobby groups like RSS-backed Swadeshi Jagran Manch oppose GM technology while global lobbies of seed companies such as Monsanto and others push for it. The matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court.

Be it adoption of GM crops or releasing hybrids at highly subsidised rates directly to farmers, all inputs should be given to farmers in time and at rates as per their paying abilities.

Now is the time for the government to look beyond conventional schemes if it has to overcome the high price fluctuation.

While land and productivity is stagnant, population and income are growing. This will lead to inflation in certain commodity prices every time there is a small shortfall between demand and output.

In 2008, prices of commodities like wheat soared as much as 130 per cent while the FAO’s food price index surged 40 per cent. It led to many countries, including China and India, acquiring an estimated 40 million hectares of land in other nations. India too explored possibilities of contract farming in Myanmar, Argentina and Brazil after commodities prices rose globally. A delegation of pulses importers visited Myanmar while another group from the edible oil industry explored opportunities in Argentina and Brazil. However, it did not take off beyond the visits, as the host countries were not particularly supportive of the idea itself. As the demand keeps increasing, the government continues to extract more yield from currently available seeds, though research is going on to improve productivity. It is not that productivity is stagnant in all crops as there are varieties of seeds in basmati rice, cotton, sugarcane and wheat varieties that have undergone changes in terms of yields in last 10 years.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), hopefully, will deliver the much- needed technology, which the government will release and farmers will adopt to help the country achieve self-sufficiency in all crops.