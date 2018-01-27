US rapprochement & Chinese growth

The rapid rise of China, and the relatively poor performance of India, forces us to examine the sources of China’s success. One reason was of course, US handholding of China’s growth process.

But it did not start that way. The US and China mistrusted each other to an extent that it took Richard Nixon four years to even open up a dialogue with China. He knew he could not publicly start the process, and continued very secretly to try and get in touch with Chinese leaders for four years between 1967 and 1971. With public knowledge about US moves, the traditional US allies and their sympathisers would never have allowed the policy to go forward, and if it failed later, the cost of failure would have been huge in both economic and political terms, both for US and China. I write this article to explain how the ‘secrecy’ was perfectly maintained by the two countries, perhaps a lesson for us in India too, when we are trying to grow the Chinese way, and to keep our moves secret, lest the initiatives are sabotaged.

Richard Nixon wrote in Foreign Affairs, in October 1967 that “we simply cannot afford to leave China forever outside the family of nations, there to nurture its fantasies, cherish its hates, and threaten its neighbours. There is no place on this small planet for a billion of its potentially most able people to live in angry isolation.”

After becoming the president of USA, during one of his meetings during his first two days as president, Richard Nixon wrote to Henry Kissinger: “Chinese Communists: Short range—no change. Long range—we do not want 800,000,000 living in angry isolation”. But this should be done privately.

Pakistan was a viable option with the US to establish the contact secretly. Henry Kissinger met with President Yahya Khan and mentioned that the US wished to seek an accommodation with Communist China and would appreciate the Pakistani’s passing this word to Chou En-lai and using their influence to promote this. Kissinger wrote on the memo, “This is to be strictly White House matter. I want no discussion outside our building.”

On October 16, 1969, Henry Kissinger told President Nixon on a meeting he had with Pakistan’s Ambassador Hilaly. Hilaly told him that Pakistani President Yahya Khan would meet with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai early in 1970. President Yahya met Chinese premier in February 1970 and conveyed the Nixon’s message. Chinese were encouraged by US initiatives, but they did not want discussions to signal Chinese weakness or fear. Zhou told Yahya that the Taiwan question was central and that no progress had been made in resolving it. He said China’s leaders welcomed Nixon’s envoy to Beijing to discuss the removal of US troops from Taiwan. Kissinger proposed a high-level meeting in Beijing to discuss a variety of issues, including Taiwan. Kissinger told Yahya to tell the Chinese that press and other speculation could be avoided by working directly with the White House.

The US was very keen for the good relation with China. It had helped China on many international and diplomatic forums. On March 7, 1970, Taiwanese President Chiang Kai-shek had written to President Nixon to oppose the approach the US had taken towards China in the Warsaw talks. Nixon’s March 27 response to Chiang’s letter began, “... I know of your deep distrust of Communist China’s motives. In my own evaluation of Communist China, I do not ignore the legacy of the past, nor do I ignore the threat which the Chinese Communist regime may pose in the future.” At the same time, Nixon told Chiang, “I would be remiss in my duty to the American people if I did not attempt to discover whether a basis may not exist for reducing the risk of a conflict between the United States and Communist China.....” China tested the resolve of the US’ commitment for the talk. Chinese military tried to intercept an American aircraft gathering intelligence 100 miles off the China coast. Nixon told Kissinger that there were ongoing struggles within the Chinese leadership and that it was unclear who was rising or falling.

The US tried to approach China again with the help of with Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu. It had believed that did not have “long-term clashing interests” with China. President Ceausecu had sent his vice-premier to Beijing. Chinese Premier Zhou gave the Romanian a note saying the key issue with the US was the American “occupation of Taiwan”. Zhou said the US President would be welcomed to discuss this issue in Beijing.

On December 25, 1970, People’s Daily published a front-page photo of Chairman Mao Zedong standing with Edgar Snow atop Tiananmen during the October 1, 1970 national day parade. On December 18, 1970, Snow interviewed Mao and was told that China would welcome Nixon to China as president or as a tourist. Snow’s interview, however, was not published until April 1971 when the American table tennis team was invited to China.

Nixon acknowledged that US appeared too eager to meet with the Chinese. He told reporters during a press conference on March 4, 1971 on the question if US-China relation could affect Taiwan, Nixon replied “[W]e would like to normalise relations with all nations in the world. There has, however, been no receptivity on the part of Communist China. But under no circumstances will we proceed with a policy of normalizing relations with Communist China if the cost of that policy is to expel Taiwan from the family of nations.”

President Nixon announced many initiatives to lure China for the talk. During the American table tennis team’s visit to China, President Nixon announced that Chinese could get visas to the US and that currency controls would be relaxed so that China could more readily use dollars. Imports from China would be permitted as well as exports. Nixon told Kissinger on the question of public reaction, “Now on the China thing that we have to realize, Henry, is that in terms of the American public opinion, it is still against Communist China...”

China was talking through Pakistan. On April 21, 1971, Pakistani President Yahya told Washington that Chinese government would welcome Nixon publicly or Nixon’s envoy to advance discussions between the two governments.

President Nixon maintained on the rigid response of China on the matter of Taiwan during a press conference that, “I hope and, as a matter of fact, I expect to visit Mainland China sometime in some capacity – I don’t know what capacity. But that indicates what I hope for the long term.” He also said, that the US “is seeking to in a very measured way, while maintaining our treaty commitments to Taiwan – we are seeking a more normal relationship with the People’s Republic of China.” Later, Premier Zhou Enlai wrote to President Nixon saying Chairman Mao looked forward to having Nixon visit and that either side could raise whatever issues it wanted.

And the visit took place a few months later, and after so much of preparation, but only after Kissinger visited China surreptitiously in Yahya’s plane from Dacca, giving everyone the impression that he had gone to Dacca to discuss the Indo-Pak tensions.

The meetings were about China’s reforms, and steps to increase the GDP. But even after 1971, the ‘capitalist raider’ reformer Deng went to jail, in addition to his earlier two terms in jail, and more importantly this time, shortly before he took over power in 1978, and then changed the world. The road to implement reforms is indeed very tough, but the US-Chinese road wrapped in secrecy is a lesson for all nations.

(Pradip Baijal is the former chief of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)