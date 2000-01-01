Turning Track: SELFISH CRICKETERS

Cricket, one says, is a way of life. The journey of a cricketer is riddled with uncertainty and several ups and downs. The roller coaster ride towards goal and excellence is what shapes a cricketer’s character and his or her approach towards the game.

In this context, the recent controversy involving a legend of women’s cricket, Mithali Raj, comes to the fore. The prolific run-scorer for India has been branded a ‘selfish’ cricketer who plays for herself, not the team. Her goal, they say, is to acquire personal fame and records. This brings one to think deeply about the game of cricket. While it is a sport that is played by a team, it’s the individual performances and achievements which get recognised by one and all. This is more so in India than elsewhere, as we are mad about statistics. So for an Indian cricketer, records become a significant milestone in his/her playing career.

There have been several instances in international cricket where a cricketer has been found guilty of not playing for the team. A prominent case is that of former England batting great Geoffrey Boycott’s double century against India at Headingley in 1967. Although England won the Test, Boycott was dropped for slow and selfish batting.

In India, the stigma of playing for one’s own self has been attached to some of our finest players — Vijay Merchant was one, and even the great Sunil Gavaskar was not spared. In the dusk of his cricket career, many critics were gunning for Gavaskar’s retirement and when he did finally announce it, he went out with a flourish that had people asking “why” rather than “when.” Kapil Dev was another example of overstaying his presence in the side. In trying to beat Richard Hadlee’s record of the highest number of wickets in Test cricket, he continued playing well beyond his expected tenure. Sachin Tendulkar too became a victim, as in achieving the milestone of century of centuries, he too fell into the Indian craze for numbers.

All these cricketers have done humungous service to Indian cricket and Mithali is no different. Cricket, therefore, breeds selfishness, which in the overall context finally helps the team. This is where the coach plays a very important part in ensuring and blending the team together, turning it into an effective unit. This requires clever man management skills of understanding each player correctly. This is where many coaches have faltered and created disharmony, not only in the team but also amongst the players.

The Mumbai players were prime examples of being brought up playing very much for themselves. One can quite understand their approach, as the competition among the players was enormous given the volume of cricketers churned out by Mumbai. To get selected for a champion team like Mumbai, one had to perform extraordinarily well in order to be recognised. This is what has made the Mumbai team a match-winner, both individually and collectively. The criticism of Mumbai players came about when they played for their zone and the country. The cultural change and attitude are what many of them struggled with. But looking back, it is their performances that are talked about and highlighted even today.

The battle between Ramesh Pawar and Mithali Raj is definitely not healthy for Indian women’s cricket. Romesh was appointed as an interim coach because the women’s team was not happy with Tushar Arothe, the previous coach. The men too have had a similar tale, when captain Virat Kohli played his part in the removal of Anil Kumble as the India coach. The situation with regard to the appointment of a coach has gone completely out of hand. The BCCI, without an apex body or committee, is functioning on an ad-hoc basis. The quicker the Supreme Court enforces a definite verdict, the better it will be for Indian cricket. At present, Indian cricket is on autopilot mode, without any democratic governance or say.

Selection of a coach for India at all levels has become very important. The committee that decides needs to consist of people who have not only played top-level cricket, but are also qualified in management and coaching. A coach these days has become a very vital cog in the wheel of an international’s team’s progress.

A present-day coach needs to demonstrate cricketing skills, empathy, man management qualities and stay relevant with the latest processes and technology.

John Wright was the first of the foreign coaches in early 2000 appointed by the BCCI to make a change. The move proved successful as India went on to become champions in all the formats of the game.

Since then, cricket and cricketers have undergone a massive change in developing their skills, performances on the field and finances and family off it. The cricketer has now become a commodity or product that needs to deliver consistently. A good example of how this has affected the mind of a modern-day cricketer is the Indian Premier League. Players who are bought for enormous sums of money are often discarded by their franchises the very next year, and put back under the hammer at a very low base price. A mental trauma for sure, which one expects a cricketer to take in his stride.

The loyalty, both of an employee and the employer, that was valued in the years gone by is now irrelevant. This, therefore, has made the cricketer a selfish individual.

Unfortunately, Mithali and Cheteshwar Pujara -- both brilliant and technically correct batters -- play the conventional style of cricket. They both need to play more flamboyantly; may be the tag of being selfish would then disappear. However, cricket, without their resolute batting, will definitely be the loser.

(The writer is former India cricketer)