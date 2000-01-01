Turning Track: The Boxing Day Test

Melbourne is a historic cricket venue where the first ever Test match was held between Australia and England in 1877. The stadium is located next to the scenic banks of the Yarra river and is a wonderful setting for both players and spectators. The tradition of starting the match on Boxing Day, adds just the right colour to make it into a glamorous occasion.

The Australia versus India third Test match, to be played at “The G”, as the MCG is popularly called, with a 1-1 scoreboard, should be just the ingredient for a spicy curry. India, the current leader as a Test nation, having lost the second Test match in Perth against Australia, have a lot at stake. India, after their victory in the first Test match in Adelaide, looked confident to steamroll the home side, but the vagaries of cricket have a different tale to tell. In the second Test match, Australia outplayed them through a more mental and mature approach and India now seem a side in complete disarray.

The positive buzz that was visible on both the Indian supporters and their cricket side has now given way to disappointment and severe criticism. Everybody on social media and print has become an expert of the game and give their advice, all on account of just one defeat.

My last article had clearly mentioned the possibility of the second Test match being decided on spin and the batting of the lower order batsmen. The green drop-down newly laid wicket in Perth, unfortunately, was misread by the Indian selection team and Umesh Yadav, who had bowled beautifully during India’s previous visit, was preferred to Ravindra Jadeja, their left-arm spinner. This did prove detrimental but one could gauge from the press conference by Kohli after the match, that Ravichandran Ashwin, the successful off-spinner, would have also been dropped had he been fit to play. So, the Indian think tank was quite fixed on their game plan, which unfortunately for them went awry.

The Indian team is in an unfortunate dilemma. The two openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul look pitifully out of form and the young Prithvi Shaw, because of an ankle injury is on the way back home. Although, Mayank Agarwal has been sent as a replacement, there is a big question as to whether he would be able to adjust and adapt to the playing conditions in such a short time. This brings to mind India’s tour to Australia in 1967/68 when the stylish Indian batsman, ML Jaisimha was flown in from India to bolster the Indian batting for the third Test match in Brisbane. He landed late at night on the eve of the match and went on to score 74 runs in the first innings and a brilliant century in the second innings. Mayank, will most likely replace his best and closest friend Rahul and one hope he performs similarly to Jaisimha. India needs a good opening stand to be successful, especially as the famous Kookaburra ball gets less effective for a pacer once the hardness wears off.

The wicket in Melbourne will play far better than the one that India encountered in Perth as the drop-down wicket there has been in existence for quite a while. The outfield is also laid in a similar fashion, with the grass being carpeted as it is grown outside. The green sheen that one encounters at the venue is such a pleasant sight and this, therefore, keeps the ball shining way longer than normally.

Australia, seem to have their playing eleven well sorted. They are not going to make any change and this in itself brings confidence by sheer continuity. There was no panic or unnecessary ana-lysing about the playing conditions, even after their defeat, the way India seems to be indulging in quite ridiculously. “Horses for courses”, is a good saying when one is definite about the playing conditions, but India seems to be messing it up overseas on many an occasion.

The playing eleven for the Melbourne Test should have 5 frontline batsman, a keeper and a 5 prong attack with 2 spinners in Ashwin and Jadeja and 3 pacers. Although Ishant Sharma has done reasonably well, Bhuvneshwar Kumar should replace him, as more than pace it is the movement and bounce off the wicket that seems to be more effective on the artificially grown surface.

The biggest worry, however, for India, is the talk around their captain, Virat Kohli. His performance as a batsman has been exemplary but his behaviour on the field has had many critics. Virat is a typical north Indian lad with an aggressive and emotional attitude. He needs to pep himself up to face the challenge and his brilliant century in the first innings in Perth was of a master at work and a good example of it. He needs to keep his intensity going, but he should do it with grace and maturity. He is India’s captain and brand ambassador and a role model for not only young Indians but for the whole game of cricket. His passion and enthusiasm, at times, drives his impulsive behaviour.

Sir Frank Worrell, the famous West Indian captain, was a true example of a leader who was respected for his intellect and the way in which he led his side. In 1960, West Indies tied the first Test against Australia and a hard-fought series thereafter, ended with West Indies losing 2-1 to Australia. The goodwill that Sir Worrell had shown on and off the field made him and his team into heroes. The side was given a heartwarming farew-ell. Thousands of Australians came out to greet them and lined the streets of Melbourne to wave the West Indian side Goodbye.

Virat is already amongst the cricket greats, but he now needs to be a bit modest and humble and for that he nee-ds to emulate the leadership style of Sir Frank Worrell.

(The writer is former India cricketer)