Travel: Call of the Vale

It may not be as popular a destination as Shimla or Manali, or as well known as Kullu or Chamba or Dalhousie. But nestled in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Palampur is unique precisely for this. Off the tourist map, the charm of this valley is untouched and completely preserved giving it the distinction of being, what in tourist parlance is referred to as ‘offbeat’. Hemmed in by the Dhauladhar range in the Himalayas, the tiny ‘pahadi’ town, located 1,470 meters above sea level, is an ideal choice for those who want to take a break from city din and are not looking for routine. And it isn’t just the scenery, Palampur offers options for adventure sports, nature tra­ils, hiking, nature safari, pottery.

While you are here:

Explore a tea plantation: Palampur is known as the tea capital of northern India as a large part of the town is enveloped in green-foliage year-round with lush tea plantations. And for tea lovers, what can be better than witnessing the entire tea-making process elaborately. There are many multi-generation family-owned tea estates that provide hands-on tour guided by the families themselves and allow you to experience the tea making process from start to finish. One can walk up to the factory and spend some time observing and learning the processes of withering, rolling, fermenting, drying and sorting of tea leaves. If you have contacts, you can even arrange for your stay at an estate. End your tour with a lovely tea tasting session.

Get your adrenaline rush with paragliding: Ever wondered what it would be like to soar high in the sky and get a bird’s eye view of the world? And if you are an adventure sports lover, you cannot say no to tandem paragliding at Bir Billing, from a height of 8,000 feet from sea level. The location, which is around 20-30 kms from Palampur, is an international paragliding site, considered one of the best in the world for aero sports. Except monsoon season, paragliding is on here throughout the year. Enjoy a two-seater joy ride, marvelling at the breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar range bel­ow, feeling the rush throughout. This is one experience that will give you bragging rights like no other. You can also visit the Sherabling monast­ery, which is home to approx 500 monks. Just 7 km west to Bir, the monastery is adorned with thangkas (Tibetan cloth paintings), carved and painted pillars and ceiling, and a huge golden statue of the Maitreya (future Buddha).

Enjoy mountain top jeep safari: Experience the mountains in an open jeep. Enjoy the vistas of tea gardens, waterfalls in the backdrop, pray at the historic Vindhyavasini temple, located at the height of 6,100 feet, on the east side of the lush, green Bundla valley, which reaches back into the hills north of Palampur. All the exertion of off-roading on the bumpy roads feels worth it at the sight of the crimson sunset against the backdrop of the verdant heights — a painted canvas!

Take a hike: Depending on the weather and of course, your energy level, you can attempt some interesting day hikes in the valley. The Hostan hike (approximately 2.5 -3 km) is the perfect way to start your day enjoying greats view of the Dhauladhar, walking through traditional Gaddi villages full of quaint mountain huts spending time with local farmers. The Garhi hike (approx 14km) is ideal if you wish to walk through thick pine, cedar and rhododendron jungle trails rarely used by urban tourists, forests, to reach the uninhabited village of Garhi with its traditional mud houses made in the “Gaddi” style of architecture. And for those who love the music made by water, Bundla Chasm hike (approx 3km) along Bundla stream is a must try river trail.

Try your hand at pottery: The small village of Andretta in the valley, situated 11.9 km from Palampur, an easy 20 minutes drive, not only offers a fascinating cultural heritage with magnificent surroundings, but also allows you an opportunity to experience pottery at nominal prices. Try your hand at making your own clay creation. The place to explore here is Sobha Singh Art Gallery, a treasure for art connoisseurs, photography junkies and history buffs.

Walk through little Tibet: Just an hour-and-a-half away from Palampur, McLeodganj is the settlement of Tibetan refugees called Dharamshala. You can take a taxi from Palampur which will cost not more than Rs 1,000. Immerse yourself in Tibetan culture in the bustling town, also home to HH the Dalai Lama. Visit the Lama’s temple and the Tibetan museum and take a walk around the Kora, while turning over 400 prayer wheels. You can also shop for Himachali and Tibetan curios and woollens, relish Tibetan cuisine at the cafes dotting the town. Those looking beyond the mundane can trek to Triund that starts from Dharamkot. Spend the day lazing in the meadow, the night stargazing from your tent, and wake up to a phenomenal sunrise the next morning.

Where to stay? Plenty of options – from cozy hostels and guest houses to luxurious hotels. While pocket-friendly hotels are aplenty, Palampur has only a handful of big hotels. RS Sarovar Portico, in the heart of the town, being one. It offers amazing view of the mountains and the hotel team helps the guests curate and pre-book a range of onsite and offsite activities.