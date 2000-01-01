Tech Makes Money Go Round

Money makes the world go round’ – this seems an obvious truism in the modern economy, where finance plays such a predominant role. Little wonder, then, that one of the fastest and biggest users of technology is the world of money and finance. As society moved from barter to commonly accepted forms of ‘stored value’ (gold, silver and coins), trade became easier. One could now sell goods or services to one customer and buy what one needed from someone else, using some form of stored value. This could also be used to accumulate wealth, which could then be used to buy whatever one wanted, whenever one desired.

Currency notes are the more modern form of stored value. However, sending these over a distance takes a lot o time and effort, especially if it is across countries. At the same time, growth in global trade has made it necessary to move funds from one country to another on a scale that is many times what it was till only a few years ago. Apart from the organization-to-organizati-on transfer of funds that this involves, there are also payments across borders made by, and to, individuals. This movement of money is obviously not a physical transportation; it is only the information that is sent – about the amount, currency, account numbers and other details – which helps to authenticate the transaction. All this information used to be sent through messengers, mail or telegram; now it is sent over the Internet, or via dedicated communication links.

Acute withdrawal symptoms

The speed, reliability and authenticity of such cross-border transactions oil the wheels of global trade, facilitating the movement of goods and services. Today, an individual can surf an e-commerce website to find and order goods from elsewhere in the world. The whole transaction, including cross-border payment by credit card or bank transfer, is done from the comfort of one’s home. This is now rout8ine and a simple process for the consumers, but behind this lie a host of technologies related to communication and connectivity, the Internet, security, verification protocols, and software and mobile applications. This is now part of a broader trend: to shift all complexity to the back-end and make the user’s experience as easy and comfortable as possible. This, it is not surprising that there are mobile phone apps for complex tasks, which can be used even by a semi-literate, ‘non-tech’ person. One example is payment apps. Now, a payment can be effected from one’s mobile phone merely by scanning the Quick Response (QR) code of the seller and typing in the amount. This is being used across India, including by those who are illiterate. What a radical change in just a few years!

It was not too long ago that you could access the money in your own bank account only between usually 10 am and 2 pm, and that, too, on weekdays and, as a special concession, on alternate Saturdays (excluding holidays). Thus, you had no access to your money for about a hundred days a year and for over 80 per cent of the day. Further, you could withdraw money only from the city, bank and branch in which you had an account.

As a result, cash withdrawal required much planning: making sure it was not a holiday; taking time off from your work (or other activities) in the six-or seven-hour window when the bank was open; writing out a cheque or withdrawal slip; travelling to your bank branch; waiting in the inevitable queue at the withdrawal counter; and praying that when you finally reach the front of the line, the functionary concerned does not take an informal – and uncertainly long – tea, lunch or toilet break. After all these steps, you would get a ‘token’ in exchange for your cheque or cash withdrawal slip. With this in your pocket, you then typically stood around (tere being no place to sit) somewhere near the cash counter, along with many others, and waited for your turn. In old branches, someone behind the counter would yell out the number; in ‘modern’ ones, a display would show the token number being handled next.

You could, while you waited with one eye on the display, try and get your passbook updated. This meant another queue and, when your turn came, handing over your passbook for the updation of the record of transactions in your account. The entries were, of course, made manually – a task for which the clerk took his own sweet time. More often than not, you would be told to leave the passbook for updation and pick it up the following day.

By the time your passbook got updated, hopefully your token number would have come up, enabling you to go to the cash counter and collect your money. A few hours would well have gone by, meaning that you had to take a half-day leave from work, just for withdrawing money. If one monetized this and added the cost of travelling to and from your bank branch, the amount involved would be far from trivial. This meant that you would end up spending a fair amount to withdraw your own money from your bank account.

In the ‘70s, I had to travel fairly frequently. While there were many differences and inconveniences in out-of-town trips then, the biggest issue was related to money. For those who, like me, travelled out of their home city, finances were required to be planned well in advance. Being in a different city meant you had no access to your bank account. The only practical option was to estimate your likely expenditure, add a safety margin and carry that amount of cash with you. If you underestimated your need (as had happened with me more than once), you would have no alternative but to depend on friends in the other city for a temporary loan. If you had no acquaintance there, you would have little choice but to economize on (or even give up!) meals. Remember that credit cards were extremely rate, so even large payments (a hotel room, for example) had to be made in cash. Even if the relationship was one of trust, no one would accept a cheque because an ‘outstation’ cheque would take days (generally more than a week) to be realized.

For those below forty years of age, all this may seem like tall tales or, at least, a much exaggerated account. Those above sixty, though, would vouch for the veracity of this, and narrate personal experiences of their own travails of sometimes even having to spend an entire day in the task of cash withdrawal. Of course, there was the inevitable silver lining. In this case, it was the human angle of the bank staff being familiar with their customers, since one had to go to the same

bank branch regularly for all transactions. Friendships sometimes sprouted and I know of one case where regular vis8its and interaction between a young account holder and a counter clerk blossomed into marriage.