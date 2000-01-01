Tata Power aims to have major contribution from clean sources

Tata Power has been at the helm of developments in the Indian power sector over the past few years. But the going has not been smooth. The company faced its first major challenge when its 4000 MW Mundra ultra mega power project faced problems on imported fuel and denial of higher tariff by courts. The large operation generated losses and eroded the company’s net worth. Undeterred by the setback, the 100-year-old power company is going strength-to-strength to add more capacity and build a stronger portfolio of renewable projects. This involves installation of solar plants, introducing geothermal energy, adopting supercritical technology or integrated power solutions. Tata Power chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Anil Sardana believes that the mood of the power sector has moved from that of despair to optimism during the past year. This optimism, for Tata Power, will translate into an expanded portfolio of projects, largely in renewables. In an interview to Subhash Narayan of Financial Chronicle, he elaborates on the future of the company. Excerpts:

Going ahead, what are your growth plans? Will renewables have a bigger share of the green energy portfolio and your power production?

Tata Power has ambitious plans to continue its multi-fold growth across the power value chain. It has an installed gross generation capacity of 10699 MW, of which clean energy portfolio is 3310 MW, making it one of the largest non-fossil-based energy player in India. We aim to have a significant contribution from ‘clean power sources’ amongst our portfolio. To aggregate our clean and renewable energy portfolio, we have initiated the process of carving out 500 MW clean energy assets from our books into Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL). TPREL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, with an operating capacity of 1959 MW, comprising 907 MW wind, 932 MW solar and 120 MW of waste heat generation capacity, is located in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The company is also in the process of implementing additional renewables organically of about 500 MW.

Solar power is a focus area of the government with 100 GW installation being targeted by 2022. In line with the government’s target, Tata Power will continue its focus on solar. We wish to increase our solar businesses significantly over a period of time; as the government is expected to bid out large-scale projects to meet its target. For wind, on the other hand, we will continue to look at opportunities as and when they come. The company is exploring multiple options, both greenfield and acquisitions, to be able to capture the market for both solar and wind-based generation.

As of now, the company is able to fund its proposed renewable growth from internal resources. The company is also in the process of acquiring suitable land parcels in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to develop solar and wind projects.

Solar power has got a renewed focus in the current government. What is the pioneering work that Tata Power is doing in this area?

As the conventional grid connected and rooftop projects continue at their own pace, we are looking at various innovative technologies to increase our solar portfolio. New technologies like third generation photovoltaic have reached incremental efficiencies in lab tests and we are among those looking at these technologies in order to have better output too. Tata Power has installed a floating solar power plant as proof of a concept that can help address the problem of land availability in India. This can be installed on large still-water bodies like lakes, dams, canals and ponds to generate power. Not only does this relieve pressure on land resources, but generation is higher due to lower temperatures over the water. Besides, work on evaluating new technologies like thin film, dual surface PV as well as new development related to invertors, trackers is also being pursued and suitably integrated from time to time.

What are some of the trends in terms of decentralised distributed generation in the country?

The growth of decentralised distributed generation (DDG) in India has been a little more subtle than PV solar. As more and more industrial, commercial, and even residential consumers install their own generation—be it roof-mounted solar panels, gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants, biogas plants, or waste to energy plants—they get the opportunity to sell power into the grid.

Recognising, the fact that DDG system can provide clean, reliable and affordable energy all at the same time, decentralised distributed generation will move to the forefront of the public and private sectors’ consciousness. It has the potential to serve as a perfect blue print of today’s and future’s power generation, especially in places in India where transmission lines cannot reach in the immediate future. Decentralised distributed generation systems which include small scale solar or wind applications, small hydro projects, or biogas and biomass power, could play a vital role in meeting the needs of the consumers in rural or even urban areas economically and environmentally. Hence, DDG systems can be considered to be the new future of power generation solutions.

The decentralised distributed generation seems to be one way to handle the power supply for remote locations. What are your views on this? Is it gaining traction?

At the inception of becoming one of the greatest economies of the world, Central Electricity Authority, Government of India anticipates India’s energy demand to increase four-fold to about 690 GW by 2035. With this, our country stands at this critical juncture to commensurate the rising 4.2 per cent energy demand with the energy generation. This directly underlines the fact that infrastructure would be instrumental in imparting elasticity to the supply factor. Presently, India’s current energy scenario gives rise to two key challenges for the power sector — the need to increase the generation capacity and expansion of the current transmission and distribution infrastructure. Characteristically, India’s challenges have mostly veered around last mile issues despite the supply side being available. DDG has the potential to solve both these issues, especially in the areas, which are semi-urban and rural.

Conventionally, the approach for electrification has been to extend the national grid power plants operated by the national utility. The initial concept for large centralised power systems was focused on economies of scale provided by larger generating power plants, implemented first by developed nations. However, as opposed to the ground realities in developing countries like that of India, owing to the financial, technological, as well as, organisational constraints, extending the central grid to the remote parts of the country is far too expensive and challenging. Moreover, given the stark disparity in income levels between rural and urban, the consumption in initial year household level tends to be lower. With high level of power losses and cost of connections, decentralised distributed generation for energy provision would certainly help in providing access to energy beyond the centralised electricity grid.

What role does power utility play in a smart city?

Smart city development calls for increased focus on efficiency, resilience and sustainability across all city functions. In this regard, power utility in a smart city assumes the utmost importance. Indian cities today would have to innovate and upgrade their energy sources and support the adoption of clean energy technologies. Despite India being the fifth largest producer and consumer of electricity in the world, 24x7 power supply still eludes most of its cities. Additionally, electricity utility companies are face with distribution losses, constituting 1.5% of the country’s GDP. Unless these issues are remedied, reliable power supply would not be possible in our cities. Thus, having smart utilities that ensure 24X7 electricity supply forms the most crucial element of planning a smart city.

There is a need to develop a cross-agency smart energy/ smart city strategy to enable the optimal use of citizen and city-owned clean energy resources. Adoption of smart grids or distributed automation is also the need of the hour.

Likewise, solar power in the form of distributed rooftop generation would have a significant role in providing sustainable power supply to smart cities. Besides utility with its last mile access and interface with customers, it can help with last mile connectivity in respect of electricity; gas; internet and by way of that provide value-added services like e-security; entertainment on demand; fire-mitigation services etc.