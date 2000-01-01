Spy’s eye: Wisdom of the crowd

The just concluded Assembly poll in Gujarat, where the Congress leadership put in all its resources because the state was identified with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls for an in depth analysis of how the Indian voters respond to elections of national importance. India, the largest democracy, was quick to establish the base of ‘one man one vote’ for its political existence even though the disquieting phenomenon of divisions of caste, culture and region had come into play in free India quiet early on. The Indian voters proved themselves worthy of the privilege of universal franchise notwithstanding the inequalities that existed across the nation in economic, educational and gender-related matters. It is truly remarkable that more than once, over the decades, the Indian electorate ousted well-entrenched regimes and dethroned the rulers it had voted in once with great enthusiasm, all on performance evaluation. In general elections people across this vast country acted decisively and brought about unexpected changes many a time, displaying what should legitimately be called the ‘wisdom of the crowd’. It is the latter that indeed makes for a functional and sustainable democracy.

The Lok Sabha election of 2014 was one such occasion when the voters opted for a new prime ministerial candidate - Narendra Modi - to bring about a change at the Centre. The UPA regime had become, in their view, synonymous with corruption, misgovernance and an atmosphere of permissiveness in public life. They could see how the rot that had set in was sought to be covered up with the claim that the chief political executive of the country was himself personally clean. The people, significantly, voted for BJP even in areas where the party did not have strong influence because Modi met the two basic requirements for them, he was a leader with unquestioned personal integrity and carried a reputation for running the administration with an iron hand. The BJP has since then handsomely won Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and retained majority in Gujarat assembly election, primarily because the people there were giving their vote to Modi, the visible deliverer.

In UP where the people had been made a captive of corrupt caste-based parties, it is Prime Minister Modi who for the first time became the BJP face in an assembly election. The result was in some way a repeat of the 2014 General Election. The caste barriers were broken and the sense of judgement of the common man favoured Modi's party because of the credibility of its new leader, someone who did not even belong to the state. It is the Modi factor that has worked again in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In the latter case the shadow of Modi enabled the BJP to keep up its majority in spite of the fact that he had shifted to the Centre a good three years ago. Modi could easily get over whatever anti-incumbency the state might have run into in his absence. The voters of Gujarat knew where the larger good lay for them. The result there proved that it is the public wisdom again that determined the outcome and not the controversies raised by interested groups on the sidelines of the campaign. This is a tribute to the democratic strength of India. The Assembly polls show that Prime Minister Modi seems to have no anti- incumbency factor working against him personally.

The run up to Gujarat election witnessed two significant events - one of domestic dimension and the other reflecting on the external environ of India's security. These need to be discussed, if nothing else, for the long-term implication they have for our country’s policy framework. When Rahul Gandhi demonstratively projected himself as a Brahmanical Hindu he was only confirming that in India secularism could not mean ‘disowning’ the Hindu identity and getting restricted to appeasing the Minority. However, all of this looked too tactical to challenge the intrinsic hold of the BJP reflected in the increase in its vote share to nearly 50 per cent in the Gujarat Assembly election. Congress decided to rely on caste appeal in the state even as politics in Gujarat was seemingly moving away from this social divide. This did cause a degree of polarisation and also there was some rural stress, but the promise of development coming from Modi evidently held on. The message Indian voters are giving to the political parties for the future is that integrity of leadership and trustworthiness of delivery on development would alone weigh with them.

An event that clearly brought in an external threat angle into the election campaign in Gujarat was a quiet-looking dinner meet hosted by a prominent Congress leader, known for his criticism of Narendra Modi's Pak policy that was attended by some top functionaries of the earlier regime including the former Prime Minister. This was a group that was called to interact with a visiting former foreign minister of Pakistan in presence of the serving High Commissioner of that country in India, on the eve of the Gujarat election. The Indians who discussed India’s relations with Pakistan at the interaction are no friends of the Modi regime and they knew that their views would directly reach Pakistan government whose High Commissioner was right there. The latter in the process became a definite beneficiary of the meet.

This was not really a Track II interaction, which is an exercise that is done with an implicit concurrence of the government of the day- not at its back. Foreign policy pertaining to national security is a bipartisan matter for a democracy and the stand of ‘talks and terror do not go together’ taken by the present government had to be sorted out by the opposition internally first. It might have been quite in order for the former Prime Minister to informally apprise his successor of whatever came out of that dinner meeting on Indo- Pak relations. The country would have benefitted then. As it turned out questions were raised on the need and timing of the event after the matter came into the public domain. This happened particularly because it is widely known that Pakistan enjoyed linking Indian Muslims to the policy of India towards Pakistan and messing up with our domestic scene. The learning for all from this episode is that matters of national security must be kept above party politics.

The people of India have watched these assembly elections with keen interest. They believe that the Modi government was working for national unity, economic development for all and removal of caste barriers. The acceptable narrative of governance for them is the one that emphasises free and fair election, national security and zero tolerance towards corruption. The political opposition to Modi has to first get aligned with the fight against corruption, reject communal and caste politics and abstain from the grammar of hatred. A return to traditional politics of the past will not work for the new aspirational India anymore.

(The writer is former director of Intelligence Bureau)