Spy’s eye: Transparency in governance

The reform in tax regime and changes in the Companies Act have followed the transformation in the style of working of the political executive-bureaucracy combine itself at the national level and all these have established a new level of transparency in the way Modi regime functions. This is a great assurance for the citizens of India who had for years faced the consequences of an all-pervasive corruption in the government and unchecked malpractices in the corporate world. It is as early as in September 2014 that prime minister Narendra Modi had said at the launch of ‘make in India’ that if the government brought in transparency in its decisions and simplicity in the rules it will provide ease of doing business in India and save development from the scourge of corruption. Today, there is little doubt that the country has, after a long time, got a leadership at the top of the government whose integrity and commitment to the nation could not be questioned. All of this is a matter of deep significance in a democratic dispensation.

The yardsticks of how a democratic order should be run can not be defined better than what President Abraham Lincoln famously laid down in a speech some 150 years ago at Gettysburg. If a government ‘of the people’ and ‘by the people’ also has to become the government 'for the people', the first thing that it has to measure up to is transparency. It is a matter of satisfaction that in the Indian context our Election Commission, which is a Constitutional body, has succeeded in ensuring that electoral malpractices were minimised so that poll results by and large reflected popular mandate. That the persons contesting the election were not always deserving of the honour they would get as people’s representatives, was a matter connected with the political process in a multi-party system. The quality of political governance no doubt has been adversely affected because parties have for one reason or the other - and this includes ‘winnability’ -allowed selection of unworthy elements as their candidates. Consequently, the value of democracy being the government ‘of the people’ is diminished on account of the entry of undesirable persons into our legislatures.

In the final analysis however, the ultimate test of democratic governance is whether the dispensation is ‘for the people’ - it has to function transparently enough to prove the point. For decades the governance in India remained sullied by a pervasive corruption because of the proven nexus between political leaders, bureaucrats and lawbreakers. This came in the way of the democratic government acting for ‘the largest good of the largest number’. Corruption not only damages decision- making but also affects the execution of valid decisions - as it destroys supervision and accountability. During the long years of UPA rule both decision- making and implementation of sanctioned schemes were compromised by corruption - that was top down - and the common citizens were the losers at the end since the funds meant for development were siphoned off. In 2014 General Election the average citizen was drawn to the succour promised by Narendra Modi - the new leader - whose reputation for personal integrity and an iron hand administration had travelled ahead of him.

Corruption is a crime that is committed surreptitiously. A corrupt dispensation out of necessity keeps its governance under a cloak and puts its financial dealings through a maze of transactions to hide the identity of beneficiaries. Prime minister Modi lost no time in enforcing three basic principles of clean governance - time bound decision making after completing the process of coordination at the highest levels of the ministries, monitoring of the progress of implementation of projects by the prime minister’s office itself and full encouragement to senior bureaucracy to make decisions and put up suggestions in the best interest of the nation. Modi’s call of ‘India First’ has had a transformative impact on the entire eco-system of governance at the national level.

A formidable challenge facing the Centre is the limitation it has in forcing the states to provide transparent and corruption-free administration in the best interests of the people. The federal scheme of things in India limits the overriding power of the Centre to intervene, only to the eventuality of a state government's complete failure to maintain law & order. There is a case however, for the Centre acquiring a say in the shortlisting of officers for appointment as the chief secretary and DGP of a state. These positions are held by All India Services officers of the IAS and IPS who were recruited, trained and allotted to the states with the stipulation that the department of personnel of the GOI would keep a track of their performance. This should give the Centre a reason for helping the process of installation of the right people to head the state administration and the law & order machinery.

A discussion on transparency must make it clear that the latter does not come in the way of the government protecting the state secrets relating to national security and defence from any unauthorised disclosures. It is only logical that the RTI Act 2005 exempts in section 24 (1) all information about Intelligence and Security agencies and their correspondence with the government, from being made public except in a case where the information pertained to allegation of corruption or human rights violation. As mentioned already transparency is all about how decisions are taken and what is the accountability for their implementation. Introducing an element of collectivity behind major decisions of the government, defining the responsibility of supervisory hands in the execution of any significant public project and ensuring time-bound action on the observations of CAG and the findings of agencies like CBI and ED - these together will greatly help to usher in clean and transparent governance.

Modi government has brought in a system that works within these parameters. If sustained transparency becomes the order of the day in the national governance the states would have to follow suit because of the greater risk of loss of public image and vulnerability to legal and constitutional action they would run otherwise. India must move towards complete transparency of governance in the interest of economic progress, people's welfare and its international standing as a democracy.

(The writer is a former director of IB)