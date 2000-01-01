Spy’s eye: Terror’s new dimension

India needs to take note of the new asymmetric warfare Islamic radicals have launched against the US-led West in the wake of the forced ouster of ISIS from some of its strongholds in Iraq and Syria. There is a clear trend of the open combat in the defined ‘war zones’ being bolstered by the surreptitious attacks on soft targets carried out by the so-calłed ‘lone wolves’ elsewhere. This has happened at several centres in Europe and the covert offensive has now reached the US soil with an immigrant Muslim youth from Uzbekistan - Sayfullo Saipov – mowing down at least eight persons on the bike path in Lower Manhattan, with a pick up van, recently. He left behind a note pledging allegiance to IS.

There are three alarming features of these attacks. First, the ‘lone wolves’ are evidently the part of a wide network of ‘foot soldiers’ available to the IS. These were raised over a period but the authorities in the concerned countries were not able to detect and trap them. In some cases the suspects were on the radar of the security agencies but the latter waited on - wanting to have more ‘evidence’ of the individual’s link with terror. Secondly, there seems to be an underestimation of what faith-based indoctrination on social media or otherwise could do to turn the mind of a young Muslim. Surely there is a well- directed campaign on Face Book and elsewhere by hidden hands, in pursuit of a larger strategy of IS. And lastly, the most vicious part of the new threat from Islamic radicals is the exhortation made by IS planners to its protagonists everywhere to use ‘any thing as a weapon’ to strike the ‘enemy’.

In the recent attacks the individual terrorist used a truck or heavy car to crush down unsuspecting people on crowded roads. The fact that these were mostly rented vehicles – so easy to access -shows that there was a centralised guidance coming to the ‘lone wolves’. The shift in the terror methodology of using vehicles as a weapon of attack in place of automatic rifles shows a design to widen the arc of offensive by ‘radicalised’ elements and make their detection even more difficult.

In the wake of Orlando massacre in June last year, FBI Director James Comey had pointed out how difficult it was to detect ‘a needle in the haystack’. This however, can no longer be a defence for Intelligence agencies as the latter will have to spread their operations more closely to the ground to reach out to the terror agents hibernating in streets and neighbourhoods of cities and towns. Incidentally, Omar Mateen the gunman behind Orlando attack who was born in USA of Afghan immigrants, had earlier come to the notice of FBI for possible links with Al Qaeda but was, for some reason, not pursued.

Islamic radicals are making their ‘war’ cost- effective but the affected nations will have to be prepared to spend more on countering terror. National security has a cost and in today's environ it would need investment on a scale that determined expenditure on defence in the times of traditional wars. Islamic terrorists are perfecting the skills of ‘proxy war’ and the security responses to it are going to become more complex requiring both enhanced man power and greater technology usage. India should stand warned that in the time to come its challenge of countering Islamic terror will be even bigger than what the US- led West is presently faced with.

India is already exposed to cross border terrorism sponsored by Pak ISI, which has for years used outfits like LeT, JeM and HuM nurtured and trained by it, as its instrument. Pakistan is now also shielding and encouraging Islamic radicals operating under the umbrella of ISIS, Al Qaeda and Taliban. It is important to remember that Pakistan had sent Taliban to Afghanistan to control the internal conflicts that had cropped up in that country after the withdrawal of Soviet army from there. Pakistan had no problem with Islamic radicals before 9/11 for the simple reason that the latter had a recognised place in the spectrum of Islamic faith within Pakistan. The radicals are ideologically and historically poised to consider the US-led West as their prime enemy but in the 'war on terror' Pakistan did not have its heart in the task of countering Al Qaeda-Taliban combine. Americans are belatedly seeing through the game of ambiguity played by Pakistan and the Trump presidency is now fully backing India's case that Pakistan was acting as the haven for the entire range of Islamic extremists from LeT to Al Qaeda-Taliban and even for the foot soldiers of IS.

NIA's investigations into the Mumbai based Islamic Research Foundation headed by Dr Zakir Naik - an Islamic preacher who had a free run of Saudi Arabia, other parts of West Asia and Malaysia and who had a big following in Pakistan - revealed how several Muslim youth in Kerala had admitted to having attempted to join ISIS under Zakir Naik's influence. India thus faces the danger of Pakistan enlarging its covert offensive against it by prompting attacks of the 'lone wolves' beholden to the IS apart from using the known India- specific outfits like LeT, and JeM.

The counter-intelligence operations will have to acquire a much wider sweep and for this the resources of the Centre and the states will have to be put together to reach out to all districts that were on the map of Islamic militancy. India's demographic vulnerability is alarming- considering the degree of infiltration Islamic terror groups had already achieved here. A multi-prong strategy should include scanning of social media, enlarging human Intelligence, and stepping up vigilance on hawala transfers and soft borders. Open advocacy of faith- based militancy should be legally punished. Renting agencies for cars and pick up vans should be asked to make due diligence of the customers. A terrorist can also seize a cab or use a stolen vehicle. The focus now has to be also on ‘radicalised’ elements and not merely suspected gunmen. In the Indian context data bases integrated by NATGRID in the MHA will help to check out on any suspect spotted on social media.

Even as US and India have now completely converged on the issue of countering Islamic terrorism globally, India has to largely deal with the threats specific to its own security. Pak army- ISI combine is unabashedly continuing with cross border terrorism in Kashmir and elsewhere, using crime syndicate of Dawood Ibrahim to target Indian leaders deemed to be behind the tough policy against Pakistan, and now openly relying on the Chinese support to it in UN and other international forums. Pak-sponsored proxy war against India is likely to become far more intense in the period ahead and India will have to watch out against both external and internal dimensions of the same.

(The writer is a former director of IB)