Spy’s eye: Simultaneous Elections

We are in election season again with the polls in Gujarat and Himachal already being further linked to the next General Election for their possible impact on the latter. For the first time, the country recently came on the verge of a serious debate on whether the Central and State elections could be held simultaneously. The short-lived discussion on this in the media evoked a response from one of the serving Election Commissioners who highlighted the reality that the number of EVMs would have to be nearly doubled before this enlarged dimension of democratic elections could be put in play. An ex- CEC known for his scepticism against the present dispensation at the Centre however, contended that any move towards the simultaneous elections would have to overcome both logistic and ‘political’ issues. The Election Commission is a secular constitutional authority whose primary concern and duty is to ensure free and fair polls if these were legitimately ordered anywhere anytime – from a bye election to an Assembly to the General Election for the Lok Sabha. It prevents electoral malpractices of any kind but does not seek to control the political content of the poll process.

Simultaneous elections do not push the country towards a ‘Presidential’ form of governance as the manner of installing the political executive at the Centre is unambiguously defined by the Constitution. The merits and demerits of simultaneous elections as a national event of enormous magnitude should be subjected to an informed debate. Presuming that legal and Constitutional hurdles are taken care of and the stage was set for the Parliament and Assembly elections being held together, the first and foremost requirement will be to provide the EC with the necessary wherewithal – equipment, manpower and of course financial resources – to conduct the exercise. As the state police forces will be preoccupied with the electoral responsibilities within their state, a much larger mobilisation of the Central PMFs will have to be done for a certain period around the mega election. The chain of command for all the forces will have to be laid down and the place of civilian authorities put in it by EC will have to be defined with prescribed rules and protocols.

The management challenge would be quite large and beset with complications posed by the federal scheme of governance in India. However, the whole idea of simultaneous elections can not be put down on the grounds of logistics alone- particularly because it would save on expenditure that the country was incurring due to the ongoing cycle of elections operating all through the year as at present.

The political arguments put forth both for or against simultaneous elections have interestingly enough, gone along the divide between the ruling party and the opposition that marks the debate on almost any thing under the sun these days. As reported by media the ruling dispensation supports the change over and Prime Minister Modi himself has been on record favouring the switch on the ground that the country was distracted by the unending election atmospherics prevailing all the time. The opposition, at least sections of it, seems to think that the change in the election framework would give an advantage to the ruling party. Now in an Assembly election the party ruling at the Centre may get some weightage but only so long as the latter’s performance did not run into anti-incumbency. And if the party wielding power at the national level enjoyed wide support one can not grudge the advantage that it might get in the Assembly elections as well.

Simultaneous elections will have a sobering effect on the typically Indian phenomenon of caste and region- based politics that had over the years defied the principle of 'one man one vote' and thus weakened the substratum of democracy itself. In the past a decline of the appeal of the ruling dispensation at the Centre because of corruption at the top and the consequent lack of governance at the national level, made for the rise of the regional ‘shrataps’ who ran their politics on caste and dynasty - away from the concerns of India as a unified country. These power centres in the state took advantage of the preponderance of certain castes in defined territories and successfully used the camouflage of Socialism and ‘welfare of the downtrodden’ to perpetuate their hold. They could even manoeuvre the All India parties to their political advantage.

The results of the last Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh showed how the advent of a strong corruption-free leadership at the Centre could have the effect of breaking up the strangle hold of casteist and sectarian elements on our domestic politics. Simultaneous elections can keep up this welcome trend as the caste and communal leaders will not have a free run in the electoral battle then.

A switch over to the practice of holding Parliamentary and Assembly elections together, after sorting out the time differential that existed amongst the current Assemblies, will better serve the cause of 'cooperative federalism' that is now being talked about ever since Prime Minister Modi raised it as a slogan for India's democratic governance. India had inherited serious challenges of centrifugalism after Independence as part of its political legacy but these were taken care of so long as a strong national level party was there to help the assimilation of separatist sentiments in parts like Tamilnadu, Andhra, Punjab and the North East, into the democratic mainstream. A notable dissipation of the strength of the political executive at the Centre because of a host of reasons such as corruption, political-bureaucratic-criminal nexus and the inevitable permissiveness in governance, encouraged state governments to sing their own tunes and even ignore the constitutional requirement of fully cooperating with the Centre in the matter of safeguarding national security.

India must have a stable and strong democratic government at the Centre and a competent ruling dispensation in the states. The idea of simultaneous elections might help to sustain the equation between the Union and state governments. The present is the right time to think of this reform as it could enhance the hold of democratic process in India.

(The writer is a former director of IB)